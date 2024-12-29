‘Washed,’ Fight Fans Spot Weakness in Conor McGregor’s Latest Training Footage
Conor McGregor's latest training footage has fans up in arms as to whether he looks 'washed'.
'The Notorious' hasn't won a fight since knocking out Donald Cerrone in 2020, and he won't be fighting in the Octagon any time soon as he recoups from being found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court back in November. This hasn't stopped the Irish star from tempting fights with the Paul brothers and sharing footage of his training.
In his latest training videos, McGregor showcases his ground & pound skills, and fan sentiment is overwhelmingly negative.
"I hold multiple fights with 100% G'n'P accuracy," McGregor commented.
Fans didn't share McGregor's optimism.
"This looks terrible. Bro is so washed."
"Yeah he's never coming back."
"[Conor McGregor] get a gun mate. What the f*** is that?"
"Only opponent he can beat."
"It's not looking good."
"I've seen Tony Ferguson training footage looking better."
"Don't do drugs and don't play with your health ladies and gentlemen."
More MMA Knockout News
- Former 2x UFC Champ Frank Mir's Daughter Dominates in Fury Grappling Debut
- Banned for Biting: Ex-UFC Fighter Embraces ‘Hannibal’ Persona in OKTAGON Debut
- OKTAGON 65 LIVE: Keita vs. Paradeiser 2 Full Card Results & Updates
- MMA Legend Suggests Adding Key Member to Improve UFC Broadcast Quality
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.