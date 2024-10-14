MMA Knockout

Battle of the Giants Preview – PFL Unveils New Super Fights Belt

Check out the new PFL Super Fights belt that will awarded in Riyadh on Saturday.

(PFL

The wait is nearly over for PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants, which takes place this Saturday (October 19) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Main Event

The main event will see former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou finally make his long-awaited PFL debut when he takes on last year’s PFL Heavyweight Champion Renan Ferreira.

It’s been nearly two years since fans last saw “The Predator” compete in MMA. Following a pair of boxing matches, Ngannou will look to remind fans about his devastating knockout power when he tries to end Ferreira’s four-fight win streak that includes a 21-second knockout against Ryan Bader at PFL vs. Bellator earlier this year.

The Co-Main Event

Another huge name will enter the PFL SmartCage for the very first time on Saturday when Cris Cyborg meets Larissa Pachecho in a bout for the PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight title.

Cyborg has claimed belts in every organization she’s fought for during her decorated MMA career. If the 39-year-old wants to add a PFL title to her trophy case then she’ll have to get past Pacheco, who is currently on a 10-fight win streak that includes winning PFL tournaments at both featherweight and lightweight.

PFL Unveils Super Fights Belt

The main and co-main events for Battle of the Giants will be for the inaugural PFL Super Fights titles at heavyweight and women’s featherweight, and on Monday of fight week the promotion officially unveiled the new belt that will be awarded in Saudi Arabia.

Battle Of The Giants Main Card

In addition to the two fights at the top of the bill, the main card of Battle of the Giants also features a rematch between undefeated Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards.

Featherweights Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen are also set to square off on the event’s PPV, which kicks off with a massive lightweight tilt between former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee and former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion Paul Hughes.

Battle Of The Giants Preliminary Card

The featured prelim for Battle of the Gaints will see former Interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion Raufeon Stots take on Marcos Breno.

The preliminary card also includes Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders at lightweight after Ibragim Ibragimov and Nacho Campos meet in a battle between undefeated featherweights. Middleweight Mostafa Abada Rashed Neda will also look to extend his five-fight winning streak against Ahmed Sami, and the event will kick off with a featherweight bout between Tariq Ismail and Taha Bendaoud.

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for live results and highlights on fight night.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV/DAZN PPV, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira – For the PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco – For the PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight Championship

• Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 – For the Bellator Middleweight Championship

• Husein Kadimagaomev vs. Zafar Mohsen

• AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/DAZN, 1:30 p.m. ET)

• Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno

• Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders

• Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos

• Mostafa Abada Rashed Neda vs. Ahmed Sami

• Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud

Published
