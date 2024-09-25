Belal Muhammad Beefs With Ex-UFC Champ, 'I Broke Him Down'
Newly minted welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has no shortage of doubters in the MMA community.
'Remember The Name' never had stellar momentum due to his perceivably stuffy fighting style, and he gained no fans when he dethroned Leon Edwards at UFC 304, a fighter many had come to admire vicariously through his underdog story.
Despite this, Muhammad remains determined and is relishing his position at the top. According to his account from a botched Pound 4 Pound podcast episode, this attitude didn’t sit well with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
"... [He ignored me when he was champion], but now it's, 'Oh yeah, who's this guy think he is?!'" Muhammad told Kevin Iole on September 25. " I went on his podcast and I broke him down, verbally, mentally, spiritually, I could just see it in his face. He did not like not being the guy on top. ...
"... I was like, 'Yeah, it feels good to be on top; everybody's looking upwards at me,' and he was like, 'I ain't looking upwards at you.' I'm like, 'The rankings tell me that you are looking upward at me.'"
Muhammad & Usman Allegedly Got Ugly on Botched Podcast
"The podcast [Pound 4 Pound] kind of sucks," Muhammad said on Remember the Show on September 20. "But they do have some good guests on there... We made an appearance on there, it was fun. ... I'm hoping they bring out the episode.
"I'll say this: they're not very good at talking, so I think I verbally broke down Usman. I think he got emotionally broken so he tried to get physical."
This drama would be great setup for an eventual showdown with Usman and Muhammad in the UFC. Though, for now, the consensus is that fans would prefer to see either Shavkat Rakhmonov or Jack Della Maddalena challenge for the throne.
