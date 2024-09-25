UFC Tampa Adds Dangerous UFC Veteran to Fight Card
UFC Tampa on December 15 only has two announced fights, both geared to deliver.
It was announced shortly after his Dana White's Contender Series victory that Navajo Stirling will face Tuco Tokkos, and now, UFC veteran Davey Grant will take on Ramon Taveras on the same night.
The news was first reported by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn and Nolan King on September 25.
'Dangerous' Davey Grant Is Must-See TV
Despite only holding a 31% knockout rate in 13 professional victories, County Durham's Grant is never one to miss. The 38-year-old MMA veteran has been a part of the UFC since The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 in 2013, and has played a part in some of the most entertaining fights in promotional history.
Grant's last appearance was a contentious split decision loss to Daniel Marcos in July 2023, a fight which 12 of 14 media members scored for Grant. Before this, Grant submitted UFC veteran Raphael Assuncao by an extremely rare inverted triangle choke.
Grant's 'Dangerous' style relies on unorthodox power hooks and pressure, and his key UFC victories include Marlon Vera, Jonathan Martinez, and the aforementioned Assuncao.
