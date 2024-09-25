Dustin Poirier's Old Foe Wants Rematch by Defeating Islam Makhachev
Few MMA careers have aged as well as Dustin Poirier's, who's been a perennial contender at lightweight for almost a decade.
Despite his legacy, Poirier has never tasted UFC gold outside of his interim lightweight championship from 2019. Every time 'The Diamond' has fought for undisputed status, he's come up short, most recently having his title dreams dashed by Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June.
However, Poirier might have another opportunity on the horizon. A former opponent believes Makhachev is the key to getting revenge for his UFC 299 defeat.
Benoit Saint-Denis, who headlines UFC Paris this weekend, is vying for another shot at Poirier.
"The only way I get a shot at him [Poirier] again is to take the belt from Makhachev," Saint-Denis told Shakiel Mahjouri. "Then I will have some things that he hasn't. And maybe we will do it back and forth."
Poirier Still Not Retired
Despite hinting at retirement after his defeat to Makhachev, Poirier appears to have found his spark once more. Poirier recently took to X to hint at a trilogy rematch with Justin Gaethje, whom he lost to by head kick at UFC 291.
The fight wouldn't be too farfetched an idea, with both men coming off of losses, though Gaethje's is more decisive. It would also be a good fight for a double-retirement, since both men are wearing the mileage of intense fighting careers, even though this would dash any hope of Saint-Denis getting his rematch.
Even still, a victory against Renato Moicano at UFC Paris would put Saint-Denis in a relatively good position for a potential rematch against Poirier in the future.
