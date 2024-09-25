MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier's Old Foe Wants Rematch by Defeating Islam Makhachev

Benoit Saint-Denis is keen to avenge his UFC 299 loss to Dustin Poirier, and he believes Islam Makhachev is the key.

Mathew Riddle

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Few MMA careers have aged as well as Dustin Poirier's, who's been a perennial contender at lightweight for almost a decade.

Despite his legacy, Poirier has never tasted UFC gold outside of his interim lightweight championship from 2019. Every time 'The Diamond' has fought for undisputed status, he's come up short, most recently having his title dreams dashed by Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June.

However, Poirier might have another opportunity on the horizon. A former opponent believes Makhachev is the key to getting revenge for his UFC 299 defeat.

Dustin Poirier Benoit Saint-Denis rematch
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Benoit Saint Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Benoit Saint-Denis, who headlines UFC Paris this weekend, is vying for another shot at Poirier.

"The only way I get a shot at him [Poirier] again is to take the belt from Makhachev," Saint-Denis told Shakiel Mahjouri. "Then I will have some things that he hasn't. And maybe we will do it back and forth."

Poirier Still Not Retired

Despite hinting at retirement after his defeat to Makhachev, Poirier appears to have found his spark once more. Poirier recently took to X to hint at a trilogy rematch with Justin Gaethje, whom he lost to by head kick at UFC 291.

The fight wouldn't be too farfetched an idea, with both men coming off of losses, though Gaethje's is more decisive. It would also be a good fight for a double-retirement, since both men are wearing the mileage of intense fighting careers, even though this would dash any hope of Saint-Denis getting his rematch.

Even still, a victory against Renato Moicano at UFC Paris would put Saint-Denis in a relatively good position for a potential rematch against Poirier in the future.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News