Belal Muhammad Confirms UFC 310 Withdrawal with Gruesome Update
Belal Muhammad has shared an update with fans following reports that he’d been forced to withdraw from the main event of UFC 301.
Muhammad Confirms Withdrawal From UFC 310
Unbeaten dating back to a 2019 victory over Curtis Millender, Muhammad finally received his first crack at UFC gold earlier this year when he challenged Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 and claimed the welterweight title via unanimous decision.
UFC 310 Reportedly Takes Another Hit, Loses Headlining Title Fight
There’s no shortage of potential title challengers at welterweight, but it was the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov that was given the first chance at the newly-crowned champion when the UFC revealed that Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov would headline UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on December 7.
UFC 310 will be the promotion’s final PPV card of the year and penultimate event of 2024 before a UFC Fight Night card the following week in Tampa, FL, and fittingly the promotion decide to stack the PPV by also adding a flyweight title bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura in the co-main event.
Reports surfaced earlier this week that the UFC 310 main event might be in jeopardy, and now Muhammad has confirmed via his Instagram that he’s been forced to withdraw from the card due to a bone infection that will keep him sidelined for at least the next six weeks.
The initial reports of Muhammad’s withdrawal noted that the UFC was actively looking for a replacement opponent for Rakhmonov, but at the moment it’s unclear if that would be a non-title bout or perhaps an interim title fight to help bolster a UFC 310 card that also recently lost Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba.
UFC 310 Loses Massive Fight With Championship Implications
“Remember the Name” traded words with a number of the welterweight division’s top contenders both on his way to the title and after defeating Edwards, but now fans will have to wait until at least next year to see someone try to unseat him as UFC champion.
