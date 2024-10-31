UFC 310 Reportedly Takes Another Hit, Loses Headlining Title Fight
The UFC’s final PPV of the year is reportedly in need of a new main event.
Scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on December 7, UFC 310 is expected to feature two huge title fights as well as some pivotal bouts between top contenders such as Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling and Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov.
The card already took a hit recently when Tatiana Suarez was forced to pull out of what looked to be a strawweight title eliminator against Virna Jandiroba, and now Al Zullino reports that UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad is also out of his headlining title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov.
“Remember the Name” is currently on a tremendous unbeaten run dating back to 2019, and at UFC 304 Muhammad finally received a long-awaited shot at the UFC welterweight title and took the belt from Leon Edwards via unanimous decision.
The news of Muhammad’s withdrawal leaves the undefeated Rakhmonov in a difficult spot, but with another title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura currently slotted in as the UFC 310 co-main event the promotion may be able to find a suitable replacement for “Nomad” to fight in either a non-title or interim title fight.
Video: UFC's Justin Gaethje Floored During Brutal Bodyshot Challenge
Losing Muhammad is certainly a significant blow to what was shaping up to be a stacked last PPV of the year for the UFC, and it remains to be seen if Rakhmonov will sign on to fight a replacement opponent in order to keep UFC 310 somewhat intact leading up to December 7.
