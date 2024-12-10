‘Belal Munching Him for Breakfast’ - Michael Page on Shavkat Rakhmonov after UFC 310
Michael "Venom" Page believes Belal Muhammad would have taken Shavkat Rakhmonov's undefeated record at UFC 310.
Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov was the original main event booked for last weekend, but a toe infection would take welterweight champion Muhammad out of the picture altogether, leaving Ian Machado Garry to step in on short notice.
The #7-ranked Garry had come off a decision victory over one of the best strikers the welterweight division has ever seen in Page, outgrappling him before losing a closely-contested decision to Rakhmonov.
MVP Says Rakhmonov & Garry Didn't Look All That Great At UFC 310
The #15-ranked Page wasn't overly impressed by Rakhmonov's performance, and while the Kazakhstani fighter was able to take three rounds against Garry he wasn't ever anywhere near to finishing the fight.
"His defensive wrestling was great, I have to say," Page said of Garry on his YouTube channel. "Shavkat couldn't get anything. Rakhmonov's fitness and muscular endurance definitely let him down. His balance seems to be very off. This was definitely, by far, not the best Rakhmonov we've seen. Although he's won it, I think anybody looking at this will look at him like, 'Yeah, I can beat this guy'."
"Not saying he's not dangerous," Page said of Rakhmonov. "You can see he's definitely a dangerous person. But this wasn't good. This wasn't his best performance even though he's definitely won it. For both sides, wasn't great."
For a good portion of the fight, Rakhmonov was able to keep Garry at bay in the clinch, securing Rounds 1, 2, and 4 with his grappling, whether against the cage or for brief moments on the ground. Though, it was Garry who nearly finished the fight in Round 5 with a rear-naked choke attempt.
Page Says Muhammad Would've Had Shavkat For Breakfast
UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad arguably poses a much larger threat to Rakhmonov, mixing in his striking and grappling beautifully against then-champ Leon Edwards his last time out - setting an insane pace for five rounds for a rather dominant decision win.
Put him against the Rakhmonov we saw at UFC 310, and Michael "Venom" Page thinks the champ would have his way with the top contender.
"A hundred percent now, this Shavkat here, if he had fought Belal, Belal was munching him, yamming him for breakfast," Page said.
