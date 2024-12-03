UFC 310: Belal Muhammad Sends Warning to Shavkat Rakhmonov & Ian Machado Garry
Belal Muhammad is locked in on the UFC 310 co-main event.
It was the UFC Welterweight Champion who was supposed to be headlining the final pay-per-view event of the year, but a bone infection would take Muhammad out of his title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Not all is lost, however, with Ian Machado Garry filling in for the sidelined champ, and now he and Rakhmonov will fight for the next title shot this Saturday.
Ian Machado Garry Offers to Fight ‘Coward’ Colby Covington Week after UFC 310
"I Break Both Of Them," Muhammad On Rakhmonov & Garry
Days out from what would've been his return, Muhammad says he's now cleared to start training again.
The sidelined champ has been doing his homework on both Rakhmonov and Garry, well aware of the threats the undefeated fighters pose in the Octagon.
"These last six weeks I’ve been watching a lot of tape and studying both these guys," Muhammad wrote of the UFC 310 co-headliners on X. "My official unbiased breakdown is that I break both of them."
Not typically recognized for his finishing ability, "Remember The Name" is more of a pressure fighter and set a relentless pace against Leon Edwards, sticking on the champ like glue with his striking and grappling to take the title by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July.
"They'll learn soon," Muhammad said of potential matchups with Rakhmonov and Garry next year.
Eyeing the 18-0 Shavkat Rakhmonov and 15-0 Ian Machado Garry, Belal Muhammad sits on the throne of the welterweight division unbeaten in his last 11 UFC fights. Decision after decision (and one TKO of Sean Brady), nobody's been able to crack the code of Muhammad in almost six years.
Shavkat Rakhmonov Reveals 3 Fighters He Was Offered at UFC 310
