Belal Muhammad releases statement following UFC 315 loss

There is a new champion at 170 pounds again, and it's back to the drawing board for the division's former kingpin.

Zain Bando

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The 170-pound division ushered in a new era Saturday night, as Jack Della Maddalena became the new UFC Welterweight Champion by defeating Chicago-native Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 315.

Della Maddalena became the second active champion from Australia to earn a UFC title. Meanwhile, it's a setback for Muhammad, who hadn't tasted defeat since Jan. 2019 and defeated Leon Edwards to win gold under a year ago.

Muhammad was not available for an in-Octagon interview following the main event result, but he took to social media to express his gratitude as he reassessed his next steps.

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Belal Muhammad Breaks His Silence After UFC 315

"Allah's plan is the best plan," Muhammad tweeted earlier Sunday morning. "Alhamdillah for everything Thank you to all my supporters. I been here before and I’ll be back."

Belal Muhammad's Career Retrospective

Muhammad has been in the UFC since 2016, compiling 15 wins in that span. He has most notably defeated the likes of Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns, Demian Maia, and Stephen Thompson on his road to the top of the division.

Belal Muhammad needs to figure out his next steps
May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Belal Muhammad (red gloves) prepares to fight Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Muhammad has yet to lose back-to-back fights, making his next one an arguable must-win to remain in the mix at welterweight.

For now, the Della Maddalena era has officially begun. Eighteen wins in a row, still unbeaten in the UFC and riding ounces of momentum alongside him. It may have been an upset, but from a parity standpoint, it's just another unexpected twist in the UFC that few saw coming when the year began.

As the summer draws closer and some aforementioned fights play out as such, it'll be time to see where Della Maddalena sits in the discussion as one of the promotion's noteworthy champions.

As such, it remains to be seen. For now, the Australian takeover continues.

Zain Bando
