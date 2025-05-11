Jack Della Maddalena welcomes Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 315 title win
The UFC's return to Montreal for UFC 315 was headlined by a welterweight title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.
Unbeaten dating back to April of 2019, Muhammad finally got his first crack at UFC gold at UFC 304 and bested Leon Edwards via unanimous decision to claim the promotion's welterweight title.
"Remember the Name" was scheduled to defend his belt at UFC 310 but was forced to withdraw with an injury, and at UFC 315 he finally returned to the cage to meet the #5-ranked Della Maddalena.
READ MORE: UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free live stream results & highlights
Della Maddalena Unseats Muhammad
UFC 315's headlining title fight followed a co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot, which saw Shevchenko successfully kick off her second reign as women's flyweight champion with a hard-fought unanimous decision.
Many fans assumed that Muhammad would be eager to test Della Maddalena's ground game, but the champion was content to trade strikes with the Australian during a first round where "Remember the Name" only shot for one halfhearted takedown and landed some significant shots on the feet.
The second round was another striking-heavy affair where Muhammad once again came up short on his lone takedown attempt. The live betting odds skewed towards the challenger in the third frame, but the champion began to increase his output and pressure significantly as the round went on.
READ MORE: José Aldo retires following controversial UFC 315 defeat
"Remember the Name" came out with a significant sense of urgency to start the fourth round, and things briefly turned into a wild brawl before Muhammad dropped into a takedown attempt along the cage that Della Maddalena managed to fend off.
Muhammad came straight after the challenger once again to open the final round, and after Della Maddalena opened up a cut on "Remember the Name" the champion was finally able to secure his first takedown of the fight.
The challenger was able to work back to his feet fairly quickly and started to land big shots on Muhammad before instigating a clinch along the fence. After another brief takedown, Della Maddalena slugged it out with the champion during the final minute to secure a unanimous decision and win the UFC welterweight title.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 317 reportedly books wild middleweight scrap for International Fight Week
- UFC veteran folded by vicious spinning kick KO at Russian MMA event
- Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira after hacking controversy
- Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.