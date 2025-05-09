Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat
Daniel Cormier isn't letting Alex Pereira off the hook for a deleted cryptic message posted to Pereira's Twitter account earlier this week.
Pereira turned heads with a paragraph posted to his Twitter account on May 7, where he appeared to communicate his dissent with the UFC, and alluded to retirement plans. He later clarified that a hacker posted the message, and he and the UFC were on good terms.
While Pereira has plausible deniability, fans and pundits aren't so sure a hacker would break into his account to publish something so specific...
UFC 315 Guide: underrated bangers, rising stars, and a crucial main event
Daniel Cormier thinks Alex Pereira was lying about oddly specific 'hacked' message
Athlete Twitter account hacks are usually reserved for smash-and-grab crypto scams, luring fans into buying an athlete's fake token before pulling the rug for a quick profit.
Former UFC double champion-turned-pundit Daniel Cormier doesn't believe someone would break into Pereira's account to post something so specific.
UFC 315: Final predictions for every main card fight
"Pereira's a liar," Cormier declared on his Good Guy/Bad Guy Podcast. "Pereira did not get hacked... Pereira might have tweeted something and then somebody called him like, 'Yo, calm down, let's chill.' I don't believe the hacked thing, bro. It was too convenient. . . It was too specific!"
Cormier estimated that Pereira was offered a short-notice opportunity against Magomed Ankalaev for International Fight Week, thought it was too short-notice, and got pressed when the UFC was willing to provide the title fight to another viable contender.
"[...] I know this game well enough to put this together [confidently]," Cormier explained.
Fans will have to wait and see whether the pieces fall into place for UFC 317, the news of which will likely be announced during or after UFC 315 this weekend.
