Belal Muhammad Sends Scathing Zinger to Conor McGregor Amid UFC 310 News
UFC welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad has returned fire on Conor McGregor in the aftermath of some unfortunate UFC 310 news.
Muhammad will not be putting his 170-pound gold on the line against Shavkat Rakhmonov this December. The welterweight title fight was planned for UFC 310 in Las Vegas. A bone infection in Muhammad's foot has derailed the main event, and now many are wondering if an interim title will be at stake, or if an entirely new headliner is on the horizon.
McGregor, who has had beef with Muhammad, took to social media to post laughing emojis in response to the news.
UFC 310 RUMOR KILLER REGARDING LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ALEX PEREIRA
Belal Muahmmad Fires Back at Conor McGregor
It didn't take long for Belal Muhammad to respond to Conor McGregor on 'X.' He hopped on social media to poke fun at McGregor's alleged drug use.
"I have this for antibiotics.. you use needles because you are junkie .. we are not the same," Muhammad wrote.
Since Muhammad's infection is fresh, it's unknown when he will be able to return to full health. Rakhmonov has suggested fighting for an interim title. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hopped on 'X' to hint at his interest in a potential showdown with the undefeated Rakhmonov.
MMA Knockout on SI will keep you posted on how the UFC 310 card is altered once more updates become available.
SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV REACTS TO UFC 310 CANCELLATION, CALLS FOR INTERIM TITLE
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.