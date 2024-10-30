UFC’s Most Active Fighter Charles Johnson Eyes 5th Bout in 2024
If the UFC Flyweight division had an employee of the month, it'd probably be Charles Johnson.
Johnson Hitting His Stride Following String Of Losses
Few UFC stars can say they've fought three times this year, namely Alex Pereira and Diego Lopes, but only one fighter on the roster has made four trips to the Octagon - 33-year-old Johnson, who's won in every single appearance this year.
Johnson went from 1-3 in 2023 to 4-0 in 2024, having fought a total of 10 times since first signing with the UFC in July 2022 to make him the most active fighter on the UFC roster today.
"It's been a good year," Johnson told MMA Knockout following his fourth-straight win over Sumudaerji a week ago. "Everything we sought to go after in 2023 we've been able to accomplish in 2024. It's been a journey, to say the least. But that's what happened when you're going across the grand line. You got to hit these different monumental achievements."
"Sometimes you're going to take a couple L's along the way, but we've hit our stride here. Four in 2024. We're in gear 4, I'm excited."
Fight Before End Of The Year 'Very Realistic Option'
While a vacation is long overdue for Johnson, "InnerG" is willing to work overtime hours in the Octagon and is open to another short-notice opportunity to try and score big win #5.
Johnson threw his name in the hat to fight Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 308 after his original opponent pulled out, but the flyweight's services wouldn't be needed at bantamweight.
"Getting ready to chase after our next win and staying prepared. I want to get a fifth fight in 2024, so if anything happens with any flyweight drop-offs, I just want to be ready. I'm always ready to go. The UFC, you give me an opportunity, I know what it means to get an opportunity to fight. Every time you step in front of those lights, it's a new audition, like Din Thomas said. So I'm super excited just about the next thing, tick off the next thing."
"My matchmaker knows I'm on call," Johnson said of potentially fighting again in 2024. "Anybody falls out, I'll pick up the phone, and it's a very realistic option for me to take a fight, you know, as long as I'm training and I'm healthy."
Nobody's Doing It Quite Like Charles Johnson
With a mission to get ranked now accomplished after months and months of work, Johnson has his sights set on getting closer to the flyweight title, and a byproduct of that goal is the consistency that rivals Kevin Holland's 2020 where he went 5-0 or Neil Magny's 12-month stretch which saw him go 6-0 in 2014-15.
"I'm the most active this year. I'm the most active in the promotion the last two years. And you got to think the Neil Magny's, the Kevin Holland's, they fight in two different weight classes. No one's doing what I'm doing. I'm fighting in one weight class. That's flyweight. That's my weight class. And I've fought four times in so far this year. 10 times in two years and two months. So over a span of 26 months, I fought 10 times. Nobody's doing that in the same weight class."
"Those guys aren't consistently cutting to 170, 10 times in two years. That stat is over the course of three years. It's 10 fights in three years. I did it in two. So they had one great year where they fought five times, but it's been two or three in between. So, no one's doing what I'm doing. I am the most active athlete in the world."
