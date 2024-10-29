MMA Knockout

Diego Lopes Calls Out Alexander Volkanovski for Interim Title Fight in Sydney

Diego Lopes has suggested an interim title fight against Alexander Volkanovski in Sydney.

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) prepares to fight Dan Ige (not pictured) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Diego Lopes is hoping to fight Alexander Volkanovski in enemy territory.

Following a knockout victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria had a cordial conversation with Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC appeared to be angling for a potential title rematch between the two.

Lopes, who was in attendance for the event given that he weighed in as a backup option for the headliner, feels an interim title fight with Volkanovski makes sense next.

Diego Lopes Calls For Interim UFC Title Fight With Alexander Volkanovski

Serving as a guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Diego Lopes explained why fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the interim UFC Featherweight Championship in February 2025 makes sense.

"He said that Ilia mentioned on Saturday night that he wanted to take some time off," per translator. "Also, UFC mentioned that they're not really working on a date for Spain. He feels that while this is all going on, it would make the most sense for him to just fight Volk in Sydney for the interim title. Volk has already suggested this, I've already agreed to it. Let's just do it."

Topuria has said that he will not be fighting Volkanovski in Sydney. If the UFC feels the need to add "The Great" to that card, then a showdown with Diego Lopes would make sense. It would also leave no doubt in terms of who Topuria's next challenger would be.

