Bella Mir Addresses UFC Fans After Massive Upset in DWCS Fight

Bella Mir has shared an update with fans after suffering the first loss of her MMA career in a major upset on Dana White’s Contender Series.

With DWCS now in its tenth season, UFC CEO Dana White has already handed out 15 contracts to new fighters through the first three weeks of the show this year.

One of the more highly-anticipated matchups of DWCS 2026 capped off Week 3 last Tuesday, as Mir entered the cage at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV to try and book her ticket to the UFC when she took on Alex Apodaca.

Bella Mir Suffered Massive Upset Loss on DWCS Week 3

Carrying a perfect 4-0 MMA record, Mir entered the featured bout of DWCS Week 3 as one of the biggest betting favorites combat sports fans have ever seen.

Much of that hype around Mir came from her wrestling credentials and performances in her previous four MMA fights, but the 23-year-old also has the added bonus of being the daughter of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir.

Things did not play out the way most fans and oddsmakers expected on Tuesday night, as Apodaca pushed Mir to the absolute limit and ultimately won a unanimous decision that also secured her a UFC contract from White.

"Lady Mir" Releases Statement After DWCS Loss

The day after the massive upset, Mir took to Instagram to reflect on the losses she’s already experienced outside of MMA and reassure fans that one high-profile setback isn’t about to derail her ambitions.

Bella Mir punches Alex Apodaca during their DWCS fight. | (Al Powers/ Zuffa LLC

“I’ve lost so many times. Big or small, each loss carries me into a different mindset and learning experience to be a better athlete. I have overcome every single obstacle into my life and I will overcome this one. Now it’s just a bit different that this loss is more famous than my other ones😂. Thank you so much to everyone sending me love and encouragement. And I promise to all of you that it takes way more than hate and 1 single loss in my mma career to break me. I want to thank my team, my family, my fans and Dana for getting me here and further. I also want to thank Alex for taking this fight, all respect to her. Everytime I lose, I come back and win something bigger and better. No loss has ever defined me, and neither will this one. And how cool is it to do what I love on such a big platform. Literally living my dream!! Next Best Thing”

Mir made her professional MMA debut in 2020 and won a unanimous decision before securing a first-round armbar in her sophomore outing later that year.

Alex Apodaca found more success as her fight with Mir went on. | (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

The 23-year-old returned in 2022 to secure another win via armbar, and last year she submitted the previously-unbeaten Stephanie Calderon with a kimura in the first round before competing with RAF and UFC BJJ ahead of her DWCS opportunity.

UFC Wasting No Time Booking Debut Fights for DWCS Winners

Mir was one of the more highly-touted names booked to compete on this season of DWCS, and we’ve already seen one contract winner successfully debut in the UFC.

After a 34-second stoppage in the featured bout of Week 1, former NFL player Anthony Wint extended his undefeated record to 8-0 when he debuted at UFC Sacramento and submitted Terrance Chatman in the first round.

STRAIGHT TO SLEEP 💤



Anthony Wint earns the submission in his UFC debut!



[ #UFCSacramento | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/q71OkbNG9N — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) August 23, 2026

Fellow Week 1 contract winner Bilal Hasan is also set to make his debut at UFC Shanghai this weekend, and Joe Kropschot (who won the opening fight of this current DWCS season) was recently booked to make his own UFC debut against Nick Klein on October 31.