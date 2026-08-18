Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 2 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (August 18) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

Season 10 of DWCS kicked off last Tuesday with a five-fight card that saw three of the scheduled bouts end inside the distance, and four of the five winning fighters were awarded contracts from Dana White following the event.

There should be plenty of combat sports fans tuning in for Week 2, as the card comes just a few days after an action-packed UFC 330 card that closed out with two title fights and featured 8 finishes out of 12 total matchups.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts on DWCS Week 2

Things open in the featherweight division for Week 2, as LFA standout Taner Trembley will put his undefeated record on the line against Roman Puga.

Puga has yet to go the distance in his professional MMA career and also boasts has experience, while Trembley also boasts a 100% finishing rate and has only gone past the second round once.

Roman Puga (left) vs. Taner Trembley (right). | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The action moves to the light heavyweight division next for a matchup between Alik Lorenz and Mahamed Aly, who both suffered very quick knockout losses in their respective outings against Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev and Iwo Baraniewski on DWCS last year.

Alik Lorenz (left) vs. Mahamed Aly (right). | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the lightweight division, Cristian Perez also returns to DWCS to take on Logan Paxton after he very nearly defeated Manoel Sousa in what would have been one of the bigger upsets on last year's DWCS season.

Logan Paxton (left) vs. Cristian Perez (right). | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Paxton is undefeated since dropping a decision in his second pro fight at LFA 116 in 2021, and the 31-year-old has also secured finishes in nine out of his ten victories.

Namo Fazil vs. Kaik Brito Closes Out Week 2 of DWCS

Middleweight take center stage in the card’s penultimate fight, which features Future MMA Middleweight Champion Douglas Rodrigues and Trent Miller, who is also returning to DWCS after being stopped by current UFC middleweight Ryan Gandra last year.

Douglas Rodrigues (left) vs. Trent Miller (right). | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the final fight of the night, Kaik Brito returns to the Octagon three years after his initial DWCS opportunity to face Namo Fazil, who secured a second-round submission in the final prelim fight for the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano-headlined MVP MMA 1 card in May.

Namo Fazil (left) vs. Kaik Brito (right). | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective fight ahead of the event. The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 2 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Featured Bout: Namo Fazil vs. Kaik Brito

Douglas Rodrigues vs. Trent Miller

Logan Paxton vs. Cristian Perez

Mahamed Aly vs. Alik Lorenz

Taner Trembley vs. Roman Puga