Bellator champion Patchy Mix pleads for PFL release, hints at move to UFC
When it comes to the PFL, Patchy Mix isn't planning on sticking around longer than he needs to.
Mix (20-1) is the Bellator bantamweight champion, though it's unclear if the title means anything following Bellator's disolution by the PFL. The American went an astonishing 9-1 in the promotion, proving himself to be one of the very best bantamweights in the world with wins over Raufeon Stots, Sergio Pettis, and Kyoji Horiguchi.
At 31, Mix's future has been left uncertain as of late, as it has for dozens of other Bellator fighters struggling to settle into their new home at PFL. Bellator champions like Patricio Pitbull have demanded their release, finally getting it after weeks of asking.
Dricus du Plessis sends vicious message to Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312 fight
Mix Asks For Walking Papers
Mix continues to do more of the same, heading into February.
"Right now im 31 years of age. In the prime of my career. I spent my last 6 years of my life fully dedicated to @bellatormma. I worked extremely hard and sacrificed everything to win the grand prix and become a (3) multi time world champion. Now with the promotion gone I’m exactly champion of what?" Mix wrote on Monday.
"I’ve always showed up to put it on the line have never turned down a single fight. Right now in perspective as a healthy world champion I fought just once going on 15 months now. All my momentum in my career has been lost. As this is the longest layoff of my 31 fights I’ve had between amateur and pro. I’m 20-1 now close to 5 years undefeated. I’ve finished my last 13/15 opponents and am legitimately one round removed from a perfect 21-0. Not boring entertainer either since I have an 80 percent finish rate."
The numbers don't lie, Patchy Mix is a force to be reckoned with. "No Love" has stoppages over top-level names outside the UFC, alluding to a move to the big show should his PFL release go through.
"I KNOW I’m the best in the world at bantamweight and I want to prove this.I ask this with the upmost respect and urgency from @dscct @pflmma PLEASE RELEASE ‼️ me from my contract so I can perform to make money and do what I have to do to support my family. I’m in the prime of my career and I’m the BEST. I should be able to compete against the other best fighters In the world and not be on the shelf. If the sky was the limit I’m on the moon right now skill wise and there should be only one octagon I display my skill set in."
Dricus du Plessis sends vicious message to Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 312 fight
"Plus the ambassador for @pflmma is @francisngannou I mean I’m a world champion out of the same gym and you personally see how hard I work and try to be a leader for this team. This is no way to treat a champion. RELEASE patchy mix."
Patchy Mix won the $1M Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix in 2023 and later unified the title against Sergio Pettis before he most recently defended his belt against Magomed Magomedov.
More PFL & MMA News
• Grant Dawson backs Tsarukyan for UFC title shot: ‘Could give Islam the most problems'
• Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya, calls for winner of UFC 312 title fight
• Michael Page moves up a division, upsets "Bullet" at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
• UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya 'getting caught' vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.