UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya 'getting caught' vs. Nassourdine Imavov

UFC CEO Dana White went all-in on Nassourdine Imavov's performance against Israel Adesanya, giving credit where credit is due to the former middleweight champion

Zain Bando

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Nassourdine Imavov needed 30 seconds in the second round to connect with Israel Adesanya's chin at UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

Dana White Reacts to Imavov vs. Adesanya

Despite not securing what would have been first win since April 2023, UFC CEO Dana White was highly complimentary of Adesanya's performance, specifically in Round 1 of the main event, capping an 11-fight card.

Michael Page moves up a division, upsets "Bullet" at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

"I thought Izzy looked incredible up until he got caught,” White said following the event. "He looked good. He was picking him apart, staying on the outside. [His] takedown defense was incredible, chopping that calf kick the whole first round. He couldn’t have had a better first round – and then he got caught."

(FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel Adesanya competes with Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. / (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Adesanya is in his mid-30s, White said given what the former champion has been able to achieve, his performance should not be discredited.

"Listen, getting caught is getting caught," White said. "He’s 35. Imavov is 28. He’s in his prime. … He looked incredible. You couldn’t have fought a better first round than he did. He had (Imavov’s) face busted up. He had his leg busted up in that first round.”

Nassourdine Imavov stopped Israel Adesanya early in the second round of their fight.
Nassourdine Imavov stopped Israel Adesanya early in the second round of their fight. / (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

White did not comment on what's next for "The Last Stylebender," but did confirm Imavov has done enough to move up in the rankings. Entering the fight, Imavov was ranked No. 5, while Adesanya, 1-4 in his last five outings, was No. 2, and likely could have earned an opportunity to become a three-time divisional champion.

Three-Fight Skid For "The Last Stylebender"

Adesanya has shown class in defeat against Imavov and is excited to take a break from the Octagon for the time being.

“I have to chill and then think about things,” Adesanya said on the ESPN+ post-fight show. “I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up, and yeah, see what I want. I was going to do that anyway, but you know, now I’m forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that.”

Ex-Heavyweight title challenger snaps two-fight skid at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

Imavov has won four in a row since losing to former champion Sean Strickland nearly two years ago, while the UFC Saudi Arabia main event was Adesanya's first non-title fight in six years.

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Published
