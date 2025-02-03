Grant Dawson backs Tsarukyan for UFC title shot: ‘Could give Islam the most problems'
Grant Dawson doesn't think Arman Tsarukyan should lose out on the next title opportunity against Islam Makhachev.
The #1 UFC lightweight contender emerged into the title picture with an impressive four wins in a row, defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April on the way to a rematch with Makhachev. Makhachev had won their first meeting in 2019 and was set to fight Tsarukyan at UFC 311 last month, however, Tsarukyan withdrew due to a back injury a day before.
Injuries and fight cancellations are part of the sport, but according to Dana White, Tsarukyan won't be getting the next title fight, his championship momentum derailed by a last-minute withdrawal.
Grant Dawson Says Title Shot Belongs To Tsarukyan
In place of Tsarukyan, Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano at UFC 311, continuing in his conquest of the lightweight division. Makhachev's fourth-straight title defense leaves us guessing who his next opponent will be, and with Tsarukyan plucked from the options, some still believe it should go to the #1 contender.
"I think that Arman should get the next shot there," #15 lightweight contender Grant Dawson told MMA Knockout. "There's really not a whole lot of guys that jump off the page when you're talking about who should fight Islam Makhachev next. I can't really think of anybody that that is like, 'Oh, it's definitely this guy or somebody that hasn't already fought Islam...'
"So, I wanna see Arman, he's the youngest, he's obviously the most well-rounded. Other than myself, he's the guy that could give Islam the most problems."
At 28 years old, Arman Tsarukyan is 22-3, with his only other UFC loss apart from Makhachev to Mateusz Gamrot. Tsarukyan's got nine wins in the lightweight division, arguably the deepest the premier promotion has to offer.
Like the champion Makhachev, ranked contender Grant Dawson only has one UFC loss - the American boasting a near-perfect record of 11-1-1 in the Octagon.
A decade removed from his last defeat, Tsarukyan did give Makhachev one of the more challenging fights of his career in 2019 - all on short notice.
