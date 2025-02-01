Michael Page moves up a division, upsets "Bullet" at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
The co-main event of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia was a highly-anticipated middleweight bout between Michael "Venom" Page and Shara "Bullet" Magomedov.
"I Am The Captain Now"
A former title challenger during his lengthy run with Bellator, Page joined the UFC last year and debuted with a win over Kevin Holland before dropping a decision to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
"Venom" was still ranked at #15 in the UFC welterweight division following the loss to Machado Garry, but after spending the entirety of his MMA career at welterweight the 37-year-old decided to move up to middleweight for a striker vs. striker matchup with Magomedov in Saudi Arabia.
Undefeated across his 14 professional MMA fights, Magomedov debuted in the UFC with a considerable amount of hype in 2023 and put himself in the running for Knockout of the Year last year when he finished Armen Petrosyan with a double spinning back fist at UFC 308.
The Russian was favored to extend his undefeated record heading into the matchup with Page at UFC Saudi Arabia, but it quickly became apparent in the opening round that the former Bellator star was undeterred by the aura around Magomedov.
Ex-Heavyweight title challenger snaps two-fight skid at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
"Venom" was able to avoid eating anything substantial while continually peppering his opponent with strikes through the first two rounds, and heading into the third frame Magomedov's corner implored him to come out hot and go for a finish.
The crowd in Saudi Arabia surprisingly got behind Page and even broke out into an "MVP" chant at several points during the fight, and after three rounds the middleweight debutant was awarded a unanimous decision victory.
"Smile Killer" stifles lightweight dark horse in bloody UFC Fight Night scrap
Page's UFC record now stands at 2-1 after handing Magomedov his first loss, and although he looked impressive in his first middleweight outing the 37-year-old told Paul Felder that he still plans to move back down to the welterweight division for his next fight.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC's Sean Strickland has interesting take in response to Bryce Mitchell's Hitler comments
• ‘McGregor did it,’ UFC star Alex Pereira calls for Superfight with Boxing champion
• Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312
• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.