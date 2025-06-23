Jon Jones gets stunning compliment from UFC legend after retirement decision
Fighters and fans alike have had plenty to say about Jon Jones in the days following his retirement from the UFC.
Following months of uncertainty where Dana White remained adamant that Jones would meet Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight title unification bout, the UFC CEO revealed after last weekend’s UFC Baku that “Bones” had officially retired and relinquished his heavyweight belt.
Jones had remained noncommittal about the idea of fighting Aspinall in the wake of his lone heavyweight title defense against Stipe Micoc at UFC 309, and following White’s announcement the 37-year-old was quick to confirm the news via his social media.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Pays Tribute To Jon Jones
The news of Jones’ retirement has generated mixed reactions from the MMA community, but one person that celebrated the future Hall of Famer’s decision and career was former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
“my congratulations legend, even we was not friends but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history and you inspire millions of people around the world you have nothing more to prove in this sport”
Considered by some to be in the conversation for MMA's GOAT alongside Jones, Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect 29-0 record after he defended his lightweight belt for a third time against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.
Tom Aspinall Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion
Some parties might take issue with Nurmagomedov’s claim that Jones had “nothing more to prove” given the saga around the Aspinall fight, which saw “Bones” regularly troll fans demanding that he fight the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion.
Aspinall claimed the division’s interim belt at UFC 295 after Jones was forced to withdraw from his initial booking with Miocic due to a pec injury, and the Englishman was left to defend that belt in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 when the Jones vs. Miocic fight was rebooked for the end of 2024.
How heavily the Aspinall saga will weigh on Jones’ legacy in the sport remains to be seen, but at the very least the heavyweight division can now move into a new era after White formally promoted Aspinall to undisputed champion following the news of Jones’ retirement.
