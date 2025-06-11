Don't miss these 3 undefeated prospects fighting at UFC Atlanta this weekend
The main and co-main events for this Saturday’s UFC Atlanta have significant implications for their respective divisions, but elsewhere on the card several fighters will also be looking to extend their undefeated records.
Last weekend’s UFC 316 card in Newark, NJ feature three undefeated talents, although promotional debutant Mark Choinski came up short in the night’s curtain jerker when he dropped a unanimous decision to MarQuel Mederos after starting his pro career at 8-0.
Joo Sang Yoo provided one of the more impressive UFC debuts in recent memory when he brutally knocked out Jeka Saragih in just 28 seconds to improve to 9-0, and Azamat Murzakanov also remained undefeated when he stopped Brendson Ribeiro to move himself into the #14 spot in the UFC light heavyweight rankings.
Malcolm Wellmaker
UFC Atlanta also features three undefeated fighters, with Malcolm Wellmaker (9-0) the only one set to compete on the night’s prelims in a short-notice matchup with the returning Kris Moutinho.
Owner of an impressive 9-1 amateur record prior to his pro debut in 2022, Wellmaker earned a UFC contract last August when he knocked out Adam Bramhald in the first round on Dana White’s Contender Series.
“The Machine” made a statement in his promotional debut with an even faster knockout against Cameron Saaiman in April, and at UFC Atlanta he’ll try to improve to 10-0 when he welcomes Moutinho back to the UFC for the first time since 2022.
Oumar Sy
Set to compete in one of two light heavyweight bouts scheduled for UFC Atlanta, Oumar Sy (11-0) has a chance to break into the 205 lbs. rankings when he meets Alonzo Menifield.
The 29-year-old put together a 9-0 record from 2019-2023 while competing in top European promotions such as KSW, ARES, and Oktagon before making his UFC debut last year against Tuco Tokkos, who was forced to tap to a rear naked choke less than four minutes into the matchup.
That debut win was the seventh first-round finish of Sy’s pro career, and after going to distance for just the third time in his last outing against Da Woon Jung the Frenchman will try to score another big win in Atlanta on Saturday and potentially snatch Menifield's #15 light heavyweight ranking.
Mansur Abdul-Malik
The least experienced of the three undefeated fighters competing at UFC Atlanta in terms of pro fights, fans are understandably excited about Mansur Abdul-Malik (8-0) after witnessing his finishing skills through two UFC outings.
The MMA Masters product stopped his opponent in under two minutes in a lone amateur outing before turning pro in 2021. Abdul-Malik stopped his first five pro opponents inside the first round to earn a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series last August, where he went to the second round for the first time and stopped Wes Schultz with strikes to earn a UFC contract.
The 27-year-old earned a “Performance of Night” bonus for his debut knockout against Duško Todorović in November, and after stopping Nick Klein earlier this year Abdul-Malik’s undefeated record and 100% finishing rate will both be on the line against longtime UFC veteran Cody Brundage this weekend in Atlanta.
