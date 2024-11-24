Bellator GOAT Patricio Pitbull Goes off on PFL, Calls Merger ‘Disaster’ for MMA
The PFL has had more questions than answers as of late.
Self-proclaimed as MMA's co-leader, things could have gone more smoothly for the Professional Fighters League following their acquisition of Bellator MMA last November. After adding hundreds of fighters to their combined roster, some have already jumped ship - like ex-champ Gegard Mousasi and #1 contender Lorenz Larkin, due to a number of reasons.
As we soon approach 2025, more and more Bellator fighters are starting to speak out against PFL after last year's acquisition, with current bantamweight champion Patchy Mix and Leandro Higo complaining about inactivity after the PFL cancelled their title fight and event altogether at Bellator Paris last month.
Pitbull Calls Out PFL On Fighters' Inactivity
Widely renowned as the greatest fighter to compete under the Bellator banner is Patricio Pitbull, who like his fellow compatriots isn't a fan of how the PFL has treated their new fighters.
The reigning featherweight champion has only fought once since PFL bought Bellator - a successful title defense against Jeremy Kennedy 8 months ago.
Pitbull hasn't had any luck finding a fight from the PFL since...
"I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight," Pitbull wrote on X on Sunday.
"They said things didn’t work out with Japan and that it wasn’t their fault. Ok. So why don’t you stage a show somewhere else? What kind of promotion can’t give fighters at least two fights a year? Some haven’t even fought this year! Bellator used to be BIG."
'This Merger Has Been A Disaster To The Sport Of MMA'
Pitbull continued, saying "we always had answers" at Bellator, but not anymore with the PFL taking over.
"They never just cancelled a show and said they had no idea when we would be booked. Even regional promotions have dates set for April of next year already!" Pitbull said of the PFL. "This merger has been a disaster to the sport of MMA."
"Meanwhile we have to see the top brass talking about offering tens of millions of dollars to social media personalities and semi-retired fighters, while cutting 90% of the roster and telling guys making 30+30 they’re too expensive. How can you become number 1 in the world if you don’t stage events and don’t want to pay fighters?"
Pitbull Worried About The Future
"I am very worried about the future of Bellator and MMA in general," Pitbull went on. "I feel very sorry for all the fighters who didn’t even get to fight this year or were cut because they just don’t make shows or think they’re expensive, and all the fighters who were forced to take paycuts."
"This is wrong. We need answers, we need the fighters and fans to be respected. This is not a game or just some business, these are people’s lives we are talking about. A serious promotion would give fighters the chance to fight at least 3 times a year if they’re healthy."
Patricio Pitbull has fought a record 30 times in the Bellator MMA cage, winning championships at both featherweight and lightweight with a TKO win of Michael Chandler in 2017. Pitbull has seven successful title defenses to his name, more than any other former or current champion in PFL and Bellator history.
Pitbull is hardly the only Bellator champion looking for a fight...
