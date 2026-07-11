Is the Conor McGregor UFC Fight Free on Paramount?

The UFC's summer schedule reaches a boiling point Saturday night when former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor rematches Max Holloway in UFC 329's main event in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

The fight is 13 years in the making, with McGregor returning to the Octagon after a five-year MMA hiatus, alongside a move to the welterweight division once again.

Since McGregor entered the Octagon in July 2021, a lot has changed regarding the UFC. This includes the UFC's television package, which transitioned from ESPN+ to Paramount+ at the beginning of the year.

The move was a game-changer for UFC fans in the U.S., ushering in a new era of streaming unlike previous iterations with ESPN and the combination of cable TV and pay-per-view in years prior.

Instead of paying $85 for the pay-per-view on top of a traditional streaming service like ESPN+, Paramount makes it easy for UFC fans to watch every event (numbered or Fight Night) on an almost weekly basis. To clarify, using the service is not 100 percent free.

For those unfamiliar with the service in the U.S., it's as easy as it sounds. Some may have access to Paramount+ through their pay TV provider (DirecTV, Xfinity, etc.), which requires simple authentication upon accessing the website.

Meanwhile, others will have to pay for the service separately, which is broken down into tiers that have either ads or none at all (Essential vs. Premium).

Breaking Down UFC's Paramount Tiers

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

At $8.99 a month, the Essential plan is the cheaper of the two. It comes with ads, but it also guarantees access to every live UFC fight (plus shoulder programming like The Ultimate Fighter, UFC Countdown) and more.

However, at $13.99 a month is the premium tier. It has little disruption throughout the service, but does give people access to their local CBS affiliate, as well as all major programming offered with service. Regarding the UFC, however, it's the same experience given that every single event has built in advertisements, no matter what.

So, it all comes down to whether a consumer is willing to spend more money for everything, or only cares about UFC and sports-related content, and is okay with having advertisements throughout the usage of the service.

How To Find UFC 329 on Paramount+?

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

After subscribing, all the user has to do is find the UFC "collection" where a continuous stream of UFC 329 should be located, without the need to go in and out between the prelims and the main card portion of the event.

The new home of UFC is HERE 🏠



Make sure you know how to watch all the action on @ParamountPlus!



📺→ : https://t.co/H7uI4OFZyQ pic.twitter.com/IGKvtyeLP2 — UFC (@ufc) January 1, 2026

Regardless of when McGregor fights next, UFC fans should know that Paramount has the rights locked in for seven years, making it easier than ever to watch the UFC weekly.