UFC Today: It Only Gets Better for the UFC This Year
After a week away from the Octagon, the UFC is back with its most significant stretch of the year.
From this upcoming weekend through Thanksgiving, the promotion will stage consecutive weekly events. These will include UFC 307 and UFC 308, and a mix of Fight Night events and stops worldwide.
While there may be complaints about the UFC putting on too many shows, it’s what the promotion must do to please the different types of consumers and broadcast partners.
Some tune in casually, some watch the numbered shows and call it a day, and then there are those who watch everything, whether it be Fight Night, DWCS, pay-per-views, etc.
This is important to distinguish as the UFC will soon enter a new era of the sport by the end of 2025.
It’s primarily international-based...
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in a glaze fest with CEO Dana White about his pound-for-pound status. Is his recently announced fight against Stipe Miocic really his last fight? It's up in the air.
O'Malley Usurped
Sean O’Malley is no longer the UFC bantamweight champion. It remains unclear whether or not he will ever reach a similar level of status as Conor McGregor once did, although it’s easier said than done.
A New Era for UFC
Whatever the case, it’s important to examine a potential new era. Whether it will be for better or for worse remains to be seen.
For now, the promotion will have to sit back, watch the fights play out as such and see what's next. The only main event which hasn't been confirmed is UFC 310, scheduled for Dec. 7 in Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena.
Before the MMA world can blink, 2025 will be here. What the future holds with divisions, expansion, and the like is up to the fighters to produce, which could lead major rights dealers like Amazon, Netflix, etc., firmly into the picture.
