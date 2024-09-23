Ex-UFC Champ Booked for 100th UFC APEX Event
The UFC is fast approaching its centennial event in the UFC APEX, which was first introduced in 2019 during the COVID era of UFC.
The 100th APEX event is booked on November 9, and the UFC appears to be aware of the venue's weight as it adds former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-6-0, 9-6 UFC) to the Fight Night. The UFC confirmed the news on September 22.
'No Love' will face off against Miles Johns (15-2-0, 6-2-0-1NC UFC), a strong bantamweight slugger riding a four fight undefeated streak. They were originally booked for October 12, but were rescheduled for November 9.
It's no secret that Garbrandt has faced a steep decline since winning the title in 2016. He recovered from an almost eight-year UFC slump in 2023 when he pieced together back-to-back wins, one being a faceplant KO of Brian Kelleher.
He'd return to losing ways at UFC 300, however, when he was submitted by former flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo, who now makes a strong claim for bantamweight title contention.
Garbrandt now takes a relative step down in competition against Johns, who, despite owning some one-shot knockout victories, only has a 30% knockout rate.
It's do-or-die for Garbrandt as he is yet again fed to the wolves at bantamweight.
