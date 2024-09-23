Mike Tyson Gives Honest Opinion on Canelo vs. Terence Crawford
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is one of the biggest boxing fights that could be made right now. And with Saudi Arabia's involvement with the sport, it seems more possible than ever.
Crawford (41-0-0) is the current unified welterweight champion and would undoubtedly have to rise several divisions to meet Canelo (62-2-2), the super middleweight champion. 'Bud' and Turki Allalshikh recently called out Canelo for a super fight after Canelo defeated Edgar Berlanga on September 14.
"Canelo, come on, we are ready," Alalshikh remarked.
"You heard it from him," Crawford concurred. "... Canelo-Crawford, the biggest fight in boxing."
The jarring weight disparity has become a point of contention in the boxing community, and Mike Tyson shares this sentiment.
Tyson Warns Crawford of Canelo
"I don't like that fight," Tyson explained on the Come And Talk 2 Me Podcast on September 20. "Too much weight [for Crawford]. He had a close fight with the last guy he fought [Israil Madrimov] because he was big and really awkward. He shouldn't have even fought that guy."
Tyson makes a valid point, Crawford had one of his toughest fights to date against Madrimov, who was undefeated prior to their encounter. Despite being 5'8", which is taller than Canelo, Crawford has a wiry frame and would probably forfeit mass and strength to compete in heavier weight divisions.
Still, Crawford believes he knows what's best for his body.
"I think the key is to know when's the right time for your body to move up the healthy way," Crawford told Yahoo Sports before fighting Madrimov. "... I moved up in weight because I wanted to fight the best guy in the division..."
Nobody can trump the ambition of a professional fighter, and Crawford might have his chance to shoot for all-time greatness against Canelo soon. The weight disparity will only serve to cement his legacy with a victory.
