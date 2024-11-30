Brendan Schaub on Conor McGregor: Netflix Superfight Still a 'Massive' Opportunity After Civil Rape Case
Sentiments for Conor McGregor are at an all time low.
The Irish MMA superstar has lost countless brand deals since his civil case, where the Irish High Court found that he sexually assaulted Nikita Hand in 2018. Despite this, it's not out of the question for McGregor to return to fighting, with several fights left on his UFC contract and rivals like Michael Chandler lending him a lifeline if he'd like to return.
Schaub: McGregor-Chandler Netflix Superfight Would be 'Massive' Despite Court Ruling
Former UFC heavyweight-turned-pundit Brendan Schaub believes that McGregor returning to fight Chandler on Netflix would be huge, which is a "problem."
"Let's say 2025 in December, live on Netflix, Conor vs. Chandler --- Massive!" Schaub explained on his YouTube channel. "And that's the problem..."
"... He's always been nice in public," Schaub discussed later in the podcast. " ... But then there's this other dark side, you know? And those are the guys that sell pay-per-views! That's what's wrong with the f****** world!"
