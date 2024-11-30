MMA Knockout

PFL 2024 World Championship: Full Recap of Every Global Champion

Get to grips with the latest PFL champions

Mathew Riddle

PFL

PFL has capped off its 2024 season with one of the best events in promotional history.

In 16 fights we saw 12 finishes, nine of which were in championship matchups. Here's everything you need to know.

The New PFL Global Champions

Featherweight: Timur Khizriev

Russia's Khizriev demolished Brendan Loughnane across five rounds to secure the $1M lightweight tournament in the night's main event. 'Imam' is 18-0 and is proving to be a nigh-unstoppable force in the promotion.

Timur Khizriev Dominates Brendan Loughnane in PFL World Championship Main Event

Women's Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva

Ditcheva might just be the biggest prospect in women's MMA, if not one of the top three WMMA fighters across all promotions. 'Dangerous' Ditcheva dismissed all doubt by demolishing would-be UFC champion Taila Santos inside two rounds. She extends her unbeaten record to 14-0, with 12 finishes.

Ditcheva might just be the new face of the PFL.

PFL News: Undefeated Dakota Ditcheva Folds Taila Santos with Vicious Body Shot

Light Heavyweight: Dovlet Yagshimuradov

Yagshimuradov halted any dreams of Impa Kasangany becoming a two-time PFL light heavyweight champion. The Turkmenistani slugger finished his foe inside a minute to secure the $1M prize and the light heavyweight strap.

PFL News: Dovlet Yagshimuradov Stuns Impa Kasanganay with 58-Second KO

Welterweight: Shamil Musaev

Musaev took home the $1M prize and the welterweight title by knocking out Magomed Umalatov in the third round. With a combined 35-0 record at the time, Musaev-Umalatov was a war of attrition and fight IQ. Ultimately, Musaev found the victory, and it doesn't look like he'll be losing any time soon.

Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov

Rabadanov pieced together a picture-perfect 2024: four fights, four wins, two finishes. He took home the cash prize and the lightweight strap by handing MMA veteran Brent Primus his first KO/TKO loss in almost two decades.

PFL News: Rabadanov Wins $1M, Hands Primus First KO Loss Since 2006

Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov

Finally, Russia's Goltsov ended Oleg Popov's 17-fight, eight-year unbeaten streak with a slick triangle choke in the first round. In his post-fight interview, he made the brave callout of Francis Ngannou.

Watch out Ngannou! PFL Champ Makes Big Callout After Snapping Opponent's 17-Fight Streak

