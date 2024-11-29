PFL News: Undefeated Dakota Ditcheva Folds Taila Santos with Vicious Body Shot
The co-main event for the 2024 PFL World Championship was a women's flyweight title bout between Taila Santos and Dakota Ditcheva.
Ditcheva Batters Santos In Saudi Arabia
Perhaps the most highly-anticipated fight at the 2024 PFL World Championship event, the matchup between Ditcheva and Santos saw "Dangerous" take on her biggest test yet in a former UFC title challenger competing in her first PFL tournament.
Ditcheva captured last year's PFL Europe women's flyweight title with a three-fight run of finishes before stopping all three of her global tournament opponents in the first round, while Santos debuted in the PFL with a submission-win against Ilara Joanne before earning decisions over Jena Bishop and fellow UFC veteran Liz Carmouche.
Some fans were surprised to see Ditcheva lined as a sizeable pre-fight favorite against an opponent with significantly more MMA experience, and it took less than a minute for Santos to close the distance and try to secure a takedown against the fence before briefly ending up on her back.
"Dangerous" continued stifling the Brazilian's efforts to grapple while steadily increasing her volume of strikes during the second frame, and with Santos backed to the cage in the waning seconds of the round Ditcheva landed a vicious body shot that folded her opponent and forced the referee to step in.
The dominant performance was easily the biggest victory of Ditcheva's unbeaten MMA career, and she was also the fifth-straight fighter to win via stoppage on an action-packed 2024 PFL World Championship card featuring six title bouts.
