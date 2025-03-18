Bryce Mitchell gets advice from Sean Strickland after bizarre "legions of demons" rant
Bryce Mitchell is losing sleep over his next fight against Jean Silva.
The #13 UFC featherweight contender Mitchell is convinced The Devil has been haunting his dreams ever since he crossed paths with Silva at the UFC 314 press conference earlier this month. The grudge match is set for Apr. 12 in Miami, but for Mitchell it's much more than that.
Mitchell Talks Spiritual Battle With 'Demons' In His Sleep
A Christian who's carried the Bible into the Octagon for his intro, Mitchell claims he started having 'demonic dreams' the night before his faceoff with Silva.
"Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep. And not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These demons surround me and they - they try to fight me, and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch and they'll send beautiful women and they're trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife."
"Satan's using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust, which however, where I'm weak, the Lord is strong. So please pray for me, especially if you're fasting right now. Please pray that I would have peaceful sleep, that God would send Michael, Gabriel Uriel and Raphael, Samson and King David to watch over me and protect me with the shield of faith."
Mitchell Calls Jean Silva "A Man Possessed By A Legion Of Demons"
Mitchell continued.
"I'm not just fighting a man on April 12th, I'm fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons," Mitchell said of Silva. "When I simply said the name Jesus, he was provoked to maliciousness and he started barking like a dog and chanting F-U F-U F-U."
Jean "Lord" Silva (yes, that's his nickname) has been barking most of his fighting career, inside and outside of the cage, known for his explosive fighting style as well as personality.
Mitchell, a credentialed grappler, will likely look to shut him down with his ground game. "Thug Nasty" is coming off a TKO win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310 and has nine submissions on his record.
Mitchell made headlines earlier this year when he referred to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler as a 'good guy'.
UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell apologizes for controversial Hitler comments
"Remember guys, the days of me fighting for myself are long gone," Mitchell said. "I now fight for the name of the Lord and the the Devil. He ain't gonna waste his time trying to plague a loser. He knows that a victory for the Lord is at hand. I will win this fight in the name of Jesus Christ."
"The man's demons will be casted outta my presence and he will fall before me just as Goliath fell before King David and I know this and I believe this with all my heart."
Sean Strickland Weighs-In
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland has fought his fair share of 'demons' in his life, overcoming the odds to upset Israel Adesanya in 2023. His title reign was as controversial as any, the American outspoken about his beliefs.
A friend of Mitchell's, Strickland says therapy "would do him wonders" and describes his worry as a result of pre-fight anxiety.
"I love Bryce.... don't hold this against me, but therapy would do him wonders," Strickland wrote on 'X'.
"If everytime I had an Intrusive thought i thought "oh it's the devil" id lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren't the devil Bryce.. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in f***** up thoughts."
