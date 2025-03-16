'Your time is up' ... Conor McGregor called out for grudge match by old UFC rival
Jeremy Stephens will triumphantly return to the UFC Saturday, May 3, opposite Mason Jones, but wants to ensure Conor McGregor is in attendance.
The former BKFC and PFL veteran hasn't stepped foot in the Octagon since July 2021, when former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor last competed in MMA. In a shock announcement, 'Lil Heathen' is set to return at UFC Des Moines on May 3.
Five years earlier, the two had an infamous verbal spat at the UFC 205 pre-fight-presser in a clip still making the rounds to this day. Stephens claimed he was "the hardest hitting 155'er on stage" while McGregor clapped back with "who da f--- is that guy," insinuating his opinion Stephens should be deemed as irrelevant.
Circling back to the present, McGregor, now a part-owner in BKFC, was graciously offered by Stephens to attend his UFC comeback fight in a now-viral tweet Saturday night.
"BKFC, UFC, Conor McGregor, you cannot run from me, I will find you and I will kill you boy," Stephens wrote. "Your time is up, I got you a front row seat in IOWA too. Wells Fargo Event Center, my hometown. Watch me break another jaw."
McGregor has yet to respond to Stephens' remarks, but it's clear the press conference exchange is the furthest thing from dead. McGregor has remained out of action in recent years and was linked to a comeback fight against Michael Chandler last year, but it never came to fruition thanks to a McGregor toe injury.
It is unclear whether McGregor will fight again, but what is clear remains the Irishman still has enemies who will never blow their chance to reignite the fire under the biggest star the sport has ever seen.
For now, a reunion between the pair remains to be seen as McGregor tends to remain absent from UFC live events. But for now, only time will tell whether McGregor decides to go to Iowa.
