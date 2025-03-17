UFC superstar Conor McGregor greets Donald Trump in Oval Office
Colby Covington isn't the only UFC champion to be invited to The White House.
Conor McGregor Welcomed To The White House
Irish superstar Conor McGregor was in Washington, D.C. this St. Patrick's Day to meet President Donald Trump. McGregor announced his arrival to The White House on Monday morning, dressed in a green pinstripe suit to celebrate the holiday.
Colby Covington on Donald Trump Calling Khabib Nurmagomedov His Favorite UFC Fighter
"Happy Paddy's day America!" McGregor said in a video posted by The White House.
McGregor called his meeting with Trump 'the most important' for his country's future, citing illegal immigration issues in Ireland, claiming their government 'abandoned the voices of the people' when speaking to the media in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.
Conor McGregor Meets President Trump
Taking pictures inside The White House and in front of Donald Trump's presidential portrait, McGregor met the man himself in the Oval Office Monday afternoon. Trump and McGregor posed for a photo-op below.
"Your work ethic is inspiring," McGregor told President Trump in a video recorded by Margo Martin.
"Yours is, too," Trump said of the former two-division UFC champion.
Donald Trump has interesting take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor
When recently asked who his favorite Irish person was, Donald Trump went with Conor McGregor, saying the fighter from Crumlin has "the best tattoos I've ever seen."
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.