Leon Edwards predicts Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Leon Edwards doesn't have high hopes for Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Leon Edwards has given his official prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Edwards was originally slated to fight Maddalena in the main event of UFC London before an announcement by Dana White revealed a re-booking. With Shavkat Rakhmonov unable to compete, Maddalena was pulled from UFC London and moved to UFC 315. In lieu of Maddalena, Edwards fights Sean Brady.

With a dominant win over Brady, Edwards could usurp Rakhmonov as the next title challenger to Belal Muhammad, especially if the 'Nomad' remains injured. As such, 'Rocky' has been keen to provide his insight into the intriguing matchup.

Leon Edwards hits Colby Covington
Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Leon Edwards picks Jack Della Maddalena to upset Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Edwards picked 'JDM' to dethrone Muhammad.

"If I could put money on it I'd probably favor JDM," Edwards remarked. "... My thing with JDM is his boxing will probably shut him down and he's a good anti-grappler, like you can take him down but his scrambles on the floor are good. I feel like Belal won't be enough to hold him down for that long"

Muhammad vs. Maddalena is very much a clash of styles as 'Remember The Name' has built a reputation for cage-control. Muhammad has won 80 percent of his UFC contests by decision, as opposed to Maddalena's 57 percent by knockout.

Belal Muhammad fights 2 opponents at UFC 315

Not only is Maddalena a tough stylistic matchup, but Muhammad will also have to contest with the age difference. Maddalena is a fresh 28, while Muhammad is 36 --- a notoriously hard age to win title fights within men's divisions below middleweight.

Muhammad actually broke the mold by defeating Edwards at UFC 304, becoming the first champion since Tyron Woodley to win a title fight aged 35 or above in men's divisions at welterweight and lower. The current record of older fighters in title fights (below middleweight) is 3-24; Muhammad would overcome insurmountable odds by winning again at UFC 315.

Name

Weight Class

Age

Defeated by

Joseph Benavidez

FLW

35

Deiveson Figueiredo

Joseph Benavidez

FLW

35

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo

FLW

35

Brandon Moreno

Urijah Faber

BW

35

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz

BW

35

Henry Cejudo

TJ Dillashaw

BW

36

Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo

BW

36

Aljamain Sterling

Kenny Florian

FW

37

José Aldo

Frankie Edgar

FW

37

Max Holloway

Korean Zombie

FW

35

Alex Volkanovski

Josh Emmett

FW

37

Yair Rodriguez

Alex Volkanovski

FW

35

Ilia Topuria

Tony Ferguson

LW

36

Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler

LW

35

Charles Oliveira

Alex Volkanovski

LW

35

Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje (BMF)

LW

35

Max Holloway

Pat Miletich

WW

35

Carlos Newton

Gil Castilo

WW

37

Matt Hughes

Demian Maia

WW

39

Tyron Woodley

Jorge Masvidal

WW

35

Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal

WW

36

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman

WW

35

Leon Edwards

Colby Covington

WW

35

Leon Edwards

