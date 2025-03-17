Leon Edwards predicts Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315
Leon Edwards has given his official prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.
Edwards was originally slated to fight Maddalena in the main event of UFC London before an announcement by Dana White revealed a re-booking. With Shavkat Rakhmonov unable to compete, Maddalena was pulled from UFC London and moved to UFC 315. In lieu of Maddalena, Edwards fights Sean Brady.
With a dominant win over Brady, Edwards could usurp Rakhmonov as the next title challenger to Belal Muhammad, especially if the 'Nomad' remains injured. As such, 'Rocky' has been keen to provide his insight into the intriguing matchup.
READ MORE: UFC superstar Conor McGregor greets Donald Trump in Oval Office
Leon Edwards picks Jack Della Maddalena to upset Belal Muhammad at UFC 315
Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Edwards picked 'JDM' to dethrone Muhammad.
"If I could put money on it I'd probably favor JDM," Edwards remarked. "... My thing with JDM is his boxing will probably shut him down and he's a good anti-grappler, like you can take him down but his scrambles on the floor are good. I feel like Belal won't be enough to hold him down for that long"
Muhammad vs. Maddalena is very much a clash of styles as 'Remember The Name' has built a reputation for cage-control. Muhammad has won 80 percent of his UFC contests by decision, as opposed to Maddalena's 57 percent by knockout.
Belal Muhammad fights 2 opponents at UFC 315
Not only is Maddalena a tough stylistic matchup, but Muhammad will also have to contest with the age difference. Maddalena is a fresh 28, while Muhammad is 36 --- a notoriously hard age to win title fights within men's divisions below middleweight.
Muhammad actually broke the mold by defeating Edwards at UFC 304, becoming the first champion since Tyron Woodley to win a title fight aged 35 or above in men's divisions at welterweight and lower. The current record of older fighters in title fights (below middleweight) is 3-24; Muhammad would overcome insurmountable odds by winning again at UFC 315.
Name
Weight Class
Age
Defeated by
Joseph Benavidez
FLW
35
Deiveson Figueiredo
Joseph Benavidez
FLW
35
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo
FLW
35
Brandon Moreno
Urijah Faber
BW
35
Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz
BW
35
Henry Cejudo
TJ Dillashaw
BW
36
Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo
BW
36
Aljamain Sterling
Kenny Florian
FW
37
José Aldo
Frankie Edgar
FW
37
Max Holloway
Korean Zombie
FW
35
Alex Volkanovski
Josh Emmett
FW
37
Yair Rodriguez
Alex Volkanovski
FW
35
Ilia Topuria
Tony Ferguson
LW
36
Justin Gaethje
Michael Chandler
LW
35
Charles Oliveira
Alex Volkanovski
LW
35
Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje (BMF)
LW
35
Max Holloway
Pat Miletich
WW
35
Carlos Newton
Gil Castilo
WW
37
Matt Hughes
Demian Maia
WW
39
Tyron Woodley
Jorge Masvidal
WW
35
Kamaru Usman
Jorge Masvidal
WW
36
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman
WW
35
Leon Edwards
Colby Covington
WW
35
Leon Edwards
