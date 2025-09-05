Caio Borralho talks Fighting Nerds success and implications of RDR vs Hernandez
This weekend’s UFC main event between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho was seen by many fans as a middleweight title eliminator, until the UFC and Dana White shook things up with a major fight announcement back in August.
Rising middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder secured his fourth fight of the year against Anthony Hernandez, and now another potential challenger for Khamzat Chimaev could emerge, clouding the stakes of the Imavov vs. Borralho fight.
MMA Knockout had the exclusive chance to ask Borralho whether he’d accept a fight against the winner of de Ridder vs. Hernandez to cement himself as the undisputed contender for Chimaev’s throne.
Caio Borralho is willing to take one more fight before challenging Khamzat Chimaev, on one condition
Speaking to MMA Knockout, Stake Ambassador Borralho explained that he'd be willing to go through the winner of de Ridder-Hernandez for a shot at the belt.
"I’m a fighter," He remarked. "I go there and fight, but I would need to be paid properly for that. It is going to be 8 straight wins, undefeated in the UFC, 10 years undefeated. I actually really like Fluffy, and it would be an honour to fight him and prove that I am the number one contender, but I think I would need to get well paid for that.
"I’m not complaining about my paycheck because I am very happy about that, but with different conditions, it changes everything. If the UFC comes to me and we have a good conversation, I am down for anything."
Brutal 16-fight winning streak gives Caio Borralho confidence
Borralho currently rides a 16-fight winning streak, seven in the UFC. A win this Saturday and another against the winner of de Ridder-Hernandez would mean nine wins before challenging the title. 'The Natural' is aware he's had a tough run of fights, but claims it gives him confidence.
"Since my first UFC fight against Ghadzi Omarghadziev, he was a 13-0 Dagestani wrestler, world champion in sambo…I dominated him," Borralho explained. "Then Petrosyan, he almost killed a guy in the Contender series…I dominated him.
"Then Muradov, a very good guy with 17 KOs… I dominated him. Michal Oleksiejczuk, top 15 in light-heavyweight, he came down to middleweight…I finished him. Then Abus, I fought him on ten days notice… I dominated the guy.
"Then Paul Craig, who finished Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill… I knocked him out. Then Cannonier… I beat him in the fight of the night. For a prospect like me, this is a very hard path, and I am very proud of that because all of these fights made me ready for the challenge that I have today. It gives me confidence."
'UFC is selling our glasses' ... Borralho breaks down the Fighting Nerds' massive success
Hailing from Brazil's Fighting Nerds, Borralho is one of four standout names who have taken the UFC by storm. Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy, Carlos Prates, and Borralho are each one good win away from UFC title contention, and their secret to success is multifaceted, according to Borralho.
"I think it’s because we have all of these guys working together with no ego" Borralho explained. "We have a lot of people working on the same goal, and everybody knows how to work together. Fighters, coaches, nutritionists, S&C coaches, they’re all talking to each other to make sure they know what each fighter needs.
"It’s a big part of why we are having such success today. The analytical way that we look at fights also makes us successful. Our strategy and tactics and how we look at how the other guy behaves inside and outside the octagon are also crucial. We are very passionate about fighting. We are doing it with love and it brings a great energy.
"And last but not least, we understand the marketing. The UFC is selling our glasses. They got sold out in the first week of international fight week. This is the first time that the UFC has partnered with a team like this, and of course we need to have great performances, but we’ve combined performance with marketing and it’s a very powerful thing."
Borralho competes in the main event of UFC Paris this weekend. Check out MMA Knockout's guide for the event.
More MMA News
- UFC veteran suspended as failed drug test leaves 12-fight career hanging
- UFC reportedly putting together banger fight for UFC Qatar co-main event
- Bo Nickal returns after first MMA loss for dangerous next fight at UFC 322
- Deontay Wilder wants most feared puncher in UFC history for mega boxing clash
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.