Carlos Ulberg shares what stands out about Magomed Ankalaev before UFC 320
Carlos Ulberg continues to surge his way up the light heavyweight title ladder after knocking out Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Perth, Western Australia in the opening round this past Saturday.
Ulberg revealed good news during Saturday night’s post-fight show, though. Upon speaking with Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, Ulberg will be in attendance to watch the festivities unfold between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira this Saturday in Las Vegas.
Carlos Ulberg May Have To Stay Busy
Ankalaev took care of business in the first encounter in March to win the belt, halting Pereira’s momentum and ushering in a new era at 205 pounds.
Now, Ulberg will attempt to usher in a new chapter to his MMA story when he fights the Ankalaev-Pereira 2 winner down the line.
“I would like for Ankalaev [to win],” Ulberg said. “I just feel he is a dominant opponent or someone in the light heavyweight division, he’s been quite dominant.”
Ulberg says he wants to be one of just two fighters to finish Ankalaev in his caree, while also respecting his overall skillset.
“I would like to take him out so that when I do, it just means that no one has been able to beat him other than Paul Craig but me,” Ulberg said. “I want to do that. He’s good. He’s awesome and I want those challenges.”
Ulberg says he’s taking it one fight at a time, but he wants a title fight sooner than later.
Soon enough, Ulberg’s career has a chance to take off in the coming months.
Carlos Ulberg Sets His Sights on UFC 320
"I told [Hunter Campbell] I am prepared to be a backup for next week,” Ulberg told reporters. "Fly me to Vegas and I’ll be there. I am not going to eat or drink anything today. Go spend some time with the family and if need be, I’ll be there to backup anyone for that title shot.”
It would be quite a turn of events if Ulberg were to step in for Ankalaev or Pereira, as it would be just under a week's notice since his stoppage win over Reyes.
Ulberg has won nine in a row dating to March 2021 with five of those coming by KO/TKO. Out of those five, two of those have come within the last year or so, with a brief string of decosions sprinkled in.
For now, though, it appears consistency with Ulberg's finishing ability is finally coming together.
