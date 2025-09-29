Joe Rogan has brutal outlook on Dricus du Plessis regaining UFC title
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has greatly enjoyed watching Dricus du Plessis, but after calling his championship-losing effort against newly-crowned UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev, Rogan is concerned it will be a long road for du Plessis to get back to the top of the division.
“And then after that fight, you’re like, I don’t think he’s ever going to beat that guy," Rogan said alongside Mark Kerr on a recent edition of "The Joe Rogan Experience." "I don’t think there’s enough time in the world to bridge that gap. It’s just nuts.”
Du Plessis was overwhelmed by Chimaev in their UFC 319 main event, as Chimaev prevented du Plessis from turning the fight in the South African's favor. Chimaev took du Plessis down at will, leaving no doubt who the better fighter was on the night.
DDP Was Dominated All Night At UFC 319
“If you want to be a specialist, being a specialist at wrestling is by far—well, when you see what Khamzat did to Dricus,” Rogan said. “Perfect example. Against a world champion MMA fighter that’s been dominating everybody and Khamzat just ramped it up, kept it up.”
Rogan says Chimaev's wrestling is so good that it's almost redefining how MMA wrestling is supposed to look: effortless.
DDP Gets Heavily-Criticized By Joe Rogan
“It’s also having such a technical game that as you’re implementing the first attack, you’ve already got three attacks on standby and then as he counters you, you’ve anticipated the counter, you have a counter to his counter and then a counter to his readjusting after your counter, and you’re just hitting him over and over, he just can’t keep the rhythm,” Rogan said.
Rogan acknowledges how much du Plessis is willing to improve, as he took to social media to congratulate Chimaev and share next steps.
"Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one," a portion of du Plessis' post read. "I am however- an avid learner of the arts and of life itself. This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination- my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average minded."
There is no clear timetable for du Plessis from the UFC directly, although he has hinted at between six and eight months for a return to the Octagon.
In a loaded middleweight division, du Plessis will need to keep pushing to get another crack. Only time will tell.
