Dana White backs UFC's long-term success in hard-hitting '60 Minutes' CBS special
Some may argue MMA doesn't exist without UFC CEO Dana White, but nevertheless, the sport is at an exponential level nearly three decades after White and the Fertitta brothers purchased the fledgling brand from SEG.
Sunday night, White experienced yet another career-defining milestone: being one of the lead stories to kick off the new season of "60 Minutes." Not a small feat by any stretch.
White appears proud of how far the UFC has come, especially after the promotion inked a seven-year U.S. TV rights deal to air its events on Paramount Plus, including the numbered events that were previously accessible on pay-per-view.
"I can't sit here right now and tell ya, you know, it's double, it's one and a half, it's triple," White said about the new rights deal. "But, yeah, fighter pay is-- yeah, it's gonna be good."
Dana White Looks Ahead To UFC's Future
READ MORE:JDM sees legendary potential with UFC 322 super fight against Islam Makhachev at MSG
White appears to recognize what the combat consumer is craving: content overflow. Whether it's weekly events or millions of followers across social media amongst UFC brands, whatever formula the promotion is maintaining continues to be a success.
"Eighteen to 34-year-old males, and growing," White said. "We're global. We are definitely unapologetically masculine."
Although White's friendship with President Donald Trump is well-documented, most don't know that outside of dealings like the UFC White House event next June, their bond is like any other friendship, regardless of prominence from a public-facing viewpoint.
"The relationship that he and I have-- and when we get together-- when I have dinner with him, we don't talk politics," White said. "Goofy guy stuff that all guys talk about. You know what I mean?"
Even though White remains close with Trump, most of his other non-UFC friendships are not public. For the long-time promoter, he wants to keep it that way and then some.
Dana White Gives Clear "Loyalty" Answer
"I love it. Listen, if you want to be my friend, I'm the best friend you'll ever have," White said. "You want to be my enemy? I'm really good at bein' that too.
The segment did not reveal any further suggestions about who will fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. However, White did reassure his excitement about putting the event together and pulling off a one-of-one live experience for those in attendance and watching at home.
"Everybody wants to fight on the card," White said.
Former UFC champions Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are two notable names who have expressed interest, despite there being ample time until the event goes off.
For now, though, White is staying put.
