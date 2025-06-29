MMA Knockout

Charles Oliveira releases sad 2-word statement after UFC 317 knockout loss

Mathew Riddle

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Charles Oliveira was knocked out cold for the first time in his professional career on Saturday, as former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria continued his streak as one of the UFC's greatest talents.

Despite all confidence as the underdog, 'Do Bronx' succumbed to a thudding 2-3 combination from Topuria that laid him out like a ragdoll, before 'El Matador' sealed the deal with follow-up shots. His knockout marked one of several savage finishes on the UFC 317 card.

Following his defeat, Oliveira's first objective was to apologize to his loyal fanbase...

Charles Oliveir
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Charles Oliveira's first statements after nasty UFC 317 knockout loss to Ilia Topuria

Taking to X after the loss, Oliveira wrote, "My apologies," addressing the millions of fans who thought he might be the first to notch a win against the confident Georgian-Spaniard.

Following this, Oliveira gave another reaction on Instagram, remarking, "It wasn't how we wanted it to be, but for the best, I want to thank everyone for the affection and wonderful energy. God bless you all."

Oliveira, 35, is now 1-2 in UFC lightweight title shots, failing to become the first-ever two-time lightweight champion in the promotion's history. On the flipside, Topuria became the first man to become a two-division champion while maintaining an undefeated record.

It's back to the drawing board for Oliveira, who will be looking at a lightweight contender fight in his next appearance. Who against? It depends on who the UFC matchmakers believe deserves to step up to the plate against Topuria in his first title defense.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News