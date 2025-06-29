Charles Oliveira releases sad 2-word statement after UFC 317 knockout loss
Charles Oliveira was knocked out cold for the first time in his professional career on Saturday, as former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria continued his streak as one of the UFC's greatest talents.
Despite all confidence as the underdog, 'Do Bronx' succumbed to a thudding 2-3 combination from Topuria that laid him out like a ragdoll, before 'El Matador' sealed the deal with follow-up shots. His knockout marked one of several savage finishes on the UFC 317 card.
Following his defeat, Oliveira's first objective was to apologize to his loyal fanbase...
Charles Oliveira's first statements after nasty UFC 317 knockout loss to Ilia Topuria
Taking to X after the loss, Oliveira wrote, "My apologies," addressing the millions of fans who thought he might be the first to notch a win against the confident Georgian-Spaniard.
Following this, Oliveira gave another reaction on Instagram, remarking, "It wasn't how we wanted it to be, but for the best, I want to thank everyone for the affection and wonderful energy. God bless you all."
Oliveira, 35, is now 1-2 in UFC lightweight title shots, failing to become the first-ever two-time lightweight champion in the promotion's history. On the flipside, Topuria became the first man to become a two-division champion while maintaining an undefeated record.
It's back to the drawing board for Oliveira, who will be looking at a lightweight contender fight in his next appearance. Who against? It depends on who the UFC matchmakers believe deserves to step up to the plate against Topuria in his first title defense.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement promo will make you want to run through a wall
- Alexandre Pantoja snaps unbroken 'curse' with UFC 317 victory
- Ilia Topuria flatlines Charles Oliveira, faces off with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 317
- Alexandre Pantoja squares up with next challenger after impressive UFC 317 win
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.