Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement promo will make you want to run through a wall
Dustin Poirier is three weeks away from capping off a legendary MMA career with a trilogy banger against Max Holloway in New Orleans, LA.
It isn’t just any location, however. It’s Dustin Poirier’s homeland, the way he wanted it done. He’ll get his chance to win at home to seal the deal, something he has been extremely open about.
Before the co-main event of UFC 317, the UFC ran the sizzle promo for UFC 318, which was spine-tingling to say the least.
If you missed it, it can be viewed below.
UFC 318 Promo Officially Revealed
Poirier said in April he is grateful to fight at home, promising an unforgettable show for those in attendance and watching around the world.
"I'm going to lay my gloves down in Louisiana, where it all started for me. The journey started there," Poirier said. "Max is a legend. I said legends only. I couldn't think of a better guy to fight in my retirement fight. I was his first fight in the UFC in 2012, and he'll be my last fight in the UFC."
UFC CEO Dana White said he couldn't be happier for Poirier's career and looks forward to watching the fight play out.
Dans White Gives Dustin Poirier His Flowers
"Throughout the world, Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White told WDSU. "He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans, so here we are.”
As far as where Poirier ranks, White was unsure, but he definently has done enough to make his case for the UFC Hall of Fame.
“He’s one of the all-time greats," White said. "Thousands of people have fought in the UFC, I don’t know where I could rank him but he’s one of the all-time greats.”
Poirier-Holloway headlines UFC 318, continuing a busy summer for the promotion.
