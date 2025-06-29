Alexandre Pantoja snaps unbroken 'curse' with UFC 317 victory
Alexandre Pantoja's UFC 317 victory was more than just a title defense; it was a moral victory not shared by any other flyweight in promotional history.
For years, championship-level fighters in the men's division have been plagued by a 'curse,' unable to break the mold of a brutal statistic in title fights.
However, 'The Cannibal' proved his excellence on Saturday night by being the first of his kind to win a title fight in the UFC's flyweight division.
Alexandre Pantoja snaps 'over-35 curse' at UFC 317
With his third-round submission victory against Kai Kara-France, Pantoja became the first men's champion in the flyweight division to win a title fight at 35 or older. Previously, fighters of his age had a 0-2 record in title fights.
- Deiveson Figueiredo (32) defeated Joseph Benavidez (35) in their rematch
- Brandon Moreno (32) defeated Deiveson Figueiredo (35) in their tetralogy
This might not look like much, but from flyweight to lightweight, fighters aged 35 and above have a combined record of 2-16, with Alexander Volkanovski reclaiming the featherweight title at UFC 314.
Next up, Pantoja will be facing flyweight phenom Joshua Van, who, on the opposite end of the scale, has the opportunity to become one of the youngest champions in promotional history. At 23 years old, Van could become the second-youngest champion in any division, following Jon Jones.
Notably, Van earned his shot on the back of a short-notice pairing with No. 1 contender Brandon Royval in the co-main event of UFC 317. The Myanmar native is one to watch and a real threat to Pantoja's throne.
