Ilia Topuria flatlines Charles Oliveira, faces off with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 317
UFC 317 closed out a with a fight for the promotion's vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.
Following a title-winning knockout against Alexander Volkanovski and follow-up win over another divisional great in Max Holloway, Topuria elected to vacate his featherweight belt in order to pursue a full-time move to the lightweight division.
Topuria missed out on a superfight with Islam Makhachev when Makhachev also decided to vacate the lightweight belt and move up a division, but that set up another huge fight with former 155 lbs. titleholder Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317.
Topuria Flattens Oliveira To Win Title
Topuria vs. Oliveira was the second title fight at UFC 317, which also featured a co-main event where Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight belt for the fourth time via third-round submission against Kai Kara-France.
Both men got right to work throwing strikes from the opening bell, and after the first 30 seconds Oliveira clinched up to look for a takedown but ended up in bottom position.
Topuria quickly moved to side control before he fought off a leg lock attempt from the Brazilian and invited him back to his feet, where the two men traded shots until "El Matador" connected with a vicious right hand that put Oliveira on his back.
"Do Bronx" already looked to be out once he hit the mat, and after Topuria jumped in with follow-up shots referee Marc Goddard stepped in to call a stop to the action.
The newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion was quick to disparage #1 lightweight contender and UFC 317 backup fighter Arman Tsarukyan immediately following the win, but Joe Rogan elected to invite Paddy Pimblett into the Octagon for an unexpected face off.
