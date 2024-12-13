Colby Covington Explains Lack of Trash Talk with ‘Nobody’ Joaquin Buckley
If you know Colby Covington, you know UFC Tampa isn't his typical build-up to a fight.
Ex-UFC Champ Calls Out 'Scumbag' LeBron James For Viral 'Diddy Party' Comment
Between returning on a Fight Night card, which means no press conference, and a short-notice call-up to fight this weekend, Covington will do most of his talking in the Octagon when he meets Joaquin Buckley in five rounds or less.
Covington would have usually gone scorched earth on his opponent by now like he has so many times before, but instead of going after Buckley directly, the former interim champion fired more shots at the likes of LeBron James, Jon Jones, and Khamzat Chimaev at media day.
Of course, Covington had a few things to say about Buckley. He vowed to show the #9 contender there are levels to the game on Saturday, but nothing to the extent of "Diddy parties" as he mentioned with James.
Covington On Why He's Not Going After Buckley As Much As Other Foes
So, why is the trash-talking Covington taking it relatively easy (or easier) on Buckley this time around?
"He's irrelevant," Covington said of Buckley in an interview with 'The MMA Guru'. "He's an absolute nobody. I haven't done any research on him and I didn't care to. He should be happy that he's getting the privilege to fight me.
"I just didn't do any research and it was short notice so I was scrambling to get my training in order and make sure I was in good shape to come out here on three weeks' notice. I had bigger things to worry about than this idiot."
What Makes Buckley So Dangerous
Covington, 36, also said he makes more money in poker tournaments than Buckley makes fighting, but on a more serious note, the three-time title challenger knows the task at hand with Buckley, a far younger, perhaps hungrier opponent he is used to facing at 30 years old.
"He's a dangerous guy for sure," Covington said of Buckley. "He's very athletic, he jumps in with big punches and he's powerful. He's got a lot of confidence and, and the most dangerous thing about him is that he has nothing to lose. He has everything to gain from fighting a guy like me.
"He's dangerous because he wants everything that I have. He wants the lifestyle I have... He wants to come take everything I have and make a name off me. I'm going to turn him away."
Kamaru Usman Reveals 'Worry' for Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.