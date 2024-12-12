Ex-UFC Champ Calls Out 'Scumbag' LeBron James For Viral 'Diddy Party' Comment
Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is tired of NBA star LeBron James.
Covington Goes Off On James Before UFC Tampa
Despite James' star power as one of basketball's most influential athletes, Covington, aproud Donald Trump supporter, stood down Wednesday during his UFC Tampa pre-fight media scrum while making a scathing accusation.
“I wanna ask LeBron, what does he mean by ‘There’s no party like a Diddy party’?" Covington said. "I truly want to know, and not only that, LeBron, how many Diddy parties have you actually been to? I'm really curious to know, and is that the reason you left social media? Because of all the backlash you were getting from going to so many DIddy parties?"
At press time, James has yet to respond to Covington's comments. "Chaos" didn't stop there, however.
"It's just pathetic, man," Covington added. "People think this guy's a role model, [he] wants to defund the police; the most patriotic people in America, serving and protecting our country."
"LeBron, you're a f****** scumbag, and I hope you get locked up in the same cell with Diddy," Covington said in a stern tone.
Covington's return to the UFC marks his first fight since December last year, failing to capture the undisputed welterweight title against then-champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296.
Covington fights Joaquin Buckley in Saturday night's main event to close out this year's UFC calendar. Buckley is on a five-fight winning streak, most recently defeating former title challenger Stephen Thompson by third-round TKO at UFC 307.
Covington's last win came against Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, losing three out of his last five outings.
