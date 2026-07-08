Conor McGregor Blasts Jon Jones, Khabib Ahead Of UFC Return

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has officially begun his media obligations ahead of his fight in Las Vegas this Saturday against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 from T-Mobile Arena.

To some, the 37-year-old McGregor is in rare form with his trash-talking ways. To others, he may just be delusional in an attempt to sell more Paramount+ subscribers or convert MMA casuals into die-hards with his own narrative that people can choose to buy into or not.

Whatever the case may be, McGregor didn't sugarcoat his feelings toward old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom he lost to at UFC 229 in Oct. 2018, or former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones.

Jones is actively helping prepare heavyweight debutant Gable Steveson, as he begins his Octagon journey Saturday against Elisha Ellison, part of a 14-fight card that culminates with the McGregor-Holloway 2 five-round headliner in a non-title bout.

Conor McGregor Unleashes On Ex-Rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

McGregor let Nurmagomedov hear it, voicing his displeasures in a recent interview with Complex.

Conor McGregor went on a long RANT about Khabib Nurmagomedov 😳



“He did nothing in the sport. He fought me off the yacht. I was doing bad things, partying heavily. I hadn’t fought in 2 years and did 4 rounds with him. This guy’s nothing.



The man has no courage. The first half… pic.twitter.com/4HJEQI5pke — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 8, 2026

"He did nothing in the sport," McGregor said. "He fought me off the yacht. I was doing bad things, partying heavily. I hadn’t fought in two years and did four rounds with him. This guy’s nothing."

McGregor's loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is still a bitter pill for McGregor to swallow nearly eight years later. But, the Irishman took it a step further.

"The man has no courage," McGregor said. "The first half of his career was on his father’s shows in the middle of nowhere [Dagestan]. Wherever they’re from.”

Meanwhile, McGregor ripped Jones' recent career inactivity.

Conor McGregor reacts to Complex placing Jon Jones as the greatest UFC fighter of all time, and says that he (McGregor) should be at the number 1 spot 👀



“Where’s he now? Who’s left baby? It’s the pain game, who can melt last, who can stay the longest, and here I am still.”… pic.twitter.com/X5YYJTsbbw — Title Fight (@TitleFightMedia) July 8, 2026

"Where’s he now?" McGregor said of Jones. "Who’s left baby? It’s the pain game, who can melt last, who can stay the longest, and here I am still.”

McGregor, too, added more parting words.

Conor McGregor Appears Ready To Dominate UFC Comeback

McGregor-Instagram

"I’m very excited to showcase that none of these boys, including Jon here, with his history, is not on my level," McGregor said. "He’s got eight knockouts; I’ve got 19.”

Fact-checking McGregor's claims, 11 of Jones' 28 wins are by KO/TKO since he began his career in April 2008.

Nonetheless, McGregor said he couldn't be in a better mindset to showcase an historic UFC comeback for those who are eagerly awaiting how Saturday night turns out.

Conor McGregor Already Fufilling UFC Obligations

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

For now, we will see what happens come fight night. But if there was any lingering doubt McGregor would mysteriously not compete, it doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

What happens before then, though, is anyone's guess.