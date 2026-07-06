UFC Unveils Retrospective Promo for 'UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2'

It's officially UFC 329 fight week.

The time for talk is nearly over, as Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited, highly anticipated return in a rematch vs. Max Holloway in the main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a non-title fight.

Serving as the grand finale of a spectacle that should be extraordinary (and the climax to the UFC's 14th Annual International Fight Week), the UFC marketing machine is beginning to manufacture that buzz to start the week with a new promo across social platforms.

UFC Releases Rapid Fire UFC 329 Promo

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

In under 40 seconds, the UFC put together a must-see promo to continue the hype around the fight, marking the official kickoff of the week-long festivities.

It also serves as an evolution of both of their careers, going as far as showcasing how they looked early in their careers before their first fight in Aug. 2013.

IT'S FINALLY #UFC329 FIGHT WEEK



Watch McGregor vs Holloway 2 LIVE JULY 11 at 9pmET on @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/NHDqdZ3NYL — UFC (@ufc) July 6, 2026

Max Holloway Ready To Run It Back vs. Conor McGregor

Dec 8, 2018; Toronto, ON, Canada; Max Holloway (red gloves) celebrates after beating Brian Ortega (blue gloves) during UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holloway admitted during the UFC 329 Countdown special that McGregor got the better of him and that his inexperience showed. Nearly 13 years later, Holloway said he has improved significantly and is comfortable with the corrections necessary to walk away victorious.

More specifically, Holloway said it's better off that he put on weight, as opposed to his original weight at featherweight when they first fought.

“You know, I always talked about how 145-[pound] camps are, you know, especially five weeks, are irritating," Holloway told ESPN. "155 camps are great; 170 fight week camp is amazing. So, I can't wait. You know, we're getting ready for just performance out there. All this week, all this training, everything is just performance, performance, performance.”

Holloway said he expects McGregor to look the best he has ever been, adding that the Irishman has "something to prove" with a few active fighting years left.

Meanwhile, McGregor said he is confident that MMA is loving him back.

Conor McGregor Opens Up On Regained UFC Interest

AFP

"I, for sure, love this game. It's my every waking thought, the fight game," McGregor told Paramount. "And look, I'm excited to come back and showcase it, showcase my love for the game."

McGregor said his 27-year-old self was not in the mind he needed to be to take his career seriously following a loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his lone boxing match.

"At 27 years of age, I had the game conquered," McGregor said. "Two-weight world champion. I had the Floyd [Mayweather] bout boxed off. I was only 27 years of age. I had the game wrapped up in a blink, and what more was I to do? I got lost."

CONOR McGREGOR vs MAX HOLLOWAY 2



LIVE JULY 11 at 9pmET on @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/rklosAs6uv — UFC (@ufc) July 4, 2026

Now, nearly a decade later, regardless of one's opinion, he has a chance to rewrite all of those wrongs by returning to the UFC after all, despite a five-year absence.