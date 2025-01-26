Conor McGregor calls out fighter face-to-face in ring after Bare Knuckle Fight
UFC CEO Dana White might be scratching his head following Conor McGregor's wild night out at BKFC.
By far the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever seen, former two-division champion McGregor isn't afraid to dabble in the world of bareknuckle boxing, investing as a part-owner in the BKFC with dreams of becoming a 'player-manager' someday.
A Moment Almost Nine Years In The Making
While McGregor's still under UFC contract for two more fights, "The Notorious" would like nothing more than to make his return not in the Octagon, but in the Squared Circle against someone he's come full-circle with: Jeremy Stephens.
BKFC KnuckleMania V Live Results & Highlights - Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens
Long known as "Who da fook is that guy?" by MMA fans after Stephens got verbally butchered at a UFC 205 press conference by McGregor, the 34-fight UFC veteran has really turned his career around after trading wins and losses for years.
Stephens picked up some major momentum on Saturday night with his third-straight victory in BKFC, a brutal TKO of former UFC champ (and McGregor foe) Eddie Alvarez in enemy territory.
McGregor Goes Nose-To-Nose With Stephens
McGregor had predicted Stephens to fall at the hands of Alvarez, ultimately being proven wrong in the Philadelphia headliner. McGregor crossed through the ropes of the ring shortly after, giving Stephens the faceoff he's wanted for quite a while now.
"Who da fook is this guy, baby!" McGregor told Stephens post-fight. "Let's set a date! Who's going to stop me, man-to-man? No one's gonna stop me."
"David [Feldman] make a date and let's do it!" McGregor called on BKFC President David Feldman to make the superfight into a reality. "I'm down for it bro."
Jake Paul Praises Paul Hughes, Roasts UFC Star Conor McGregor after PFL Road to Dubai
BKFC President David Feldman On McGregor vs. Stephens
So, just how serious is Conor McGregor about a bareknuckle showdown against Stephens? Very, says the BKFC boss Feldman.
"As I was walking out of the arena, Conor actually tapped me on the shoulder and he told me to make sure I tell everybody that he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. That's what he said, I don't know what's happening," Feldman told MMA Knockout among other reporters at the post-fight press conference.
McGregor vs. Stephens in BKFC as opposed to the UFC would be one heck of a hurdle to clear with the UFC brass, though if we learned anything at all last night it's that the BKFC has some major pull and is here to stay - breaking the modern day combat sports attendance record in Philadelphia with 17,762 fans at the Wells Fargo Center.
Not a bad night for a promotion which started in 2018, having UFC veterans years removed from their primes draw such a massive crowd and interest.
