BKFC KnuckleMania V Live Results & Highlights - Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens
The BKFC is starting the year off with a bang.
BKFC Debuts In Philly With Stacked Card
Between six and eight BKFC events are coming to Philadelphia this year, the first of which is KnuckleMania V tonight from the Wells Fargo Center, headlined by a super-violent matchup between former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens.
BKFC Weigh-In Results - How to Watch Knucklemania V This Weekend
Philly's own "Underground King" Alvarez fights on home soil for the first time since 2010, defending it against Stephens, who has had so much to say about the city and its people in the lead-up to the main event.
The co-main event of KnuckleMania V features a heavyweight title fight between champ Mick Terrill and longtime UFC heavyweight "Big" Ben Rothwell, undefeated in the BKFC en route to his first world title fight at 43 years old.
Rounding out the tripleheader is a potential title eliminator between Taylor Starling and former UFC fighter "Rowdy" Bec Rawlings, both ladies all0action every time they step into the Squared Circle.
MMA Knockout is on the ground in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania covering KnuckleMania V. More than 17,000 fans will be attendance, breaking the UFC and combat sports attendance record in the state of Pennsylvania.
KnuckleMania V Preview: Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens Tops BKFC Tripleheader
KnuckleMania V Results
• Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens
• (C) Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell
• Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings
• Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell
• John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer
• Pat Sullivan vs. Kain Tomlinson Jr.
• Pat Brady vs. Zach Calmus
• Phil Caracappa vs. Noah Norman
• Cody Russell vs. Logan Tucker
• Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer
• Joey Dawejko vs. Steve Banks
• Itso Babulaidze vs. Bryan McDowell
