Conor McGregor Calls Paul Brothers ‘Side Jobs’; Logan’s Witty Response to UFC Star
As it turns out, things weren't so friendly between Conor McGregor and the widely-popular Paul brothers on a recent bus ride to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
On Monday, videos went viral of the UFC superstar meeting Logan and Jake Paul, McGregor seated right next to their mother, Pam. McGregor would pose for a couple of pictures with the Paul brothers, despite their vested interest in fighting him in the boxing ring.
UFC's Conor McGregor Takes Selfie with Logan & Jake Paul on Bus to Trump Inauguration
McGregor: "I Thought We Were Going To Get The Fight Going..."
A follow-up video posted to Logan Paul's YouTube channel revealed more about the encounter, with behind-the-scenes shots of McGregor taking a verbal crack at the Paul brothers in lieu of a rumored boxing match with Logan in India.
"It's all sweet here. You kept your mouth shut, you did," McGregor told Logan. "I thought we were going to get the fight going. You're very quiet..."
"You're giving it all this, 'Dana [White] this, Dana that...' You're f****** controlled by the WWE, as well," McGregor added, after Paul said he couldn't fight him because he was under UFC contract.
Logan Paul Replies To Former UFC Champ
McGregor continued his rant (at 8AM) on the bus to Trump's inauguration, open to fighting Jake and also KSI - another famed YouTuber-turned-boxer.
"Here's the deal, I'll slap the two you's and KSI," McGregor said as Logan & Jake laughed hysterically. "You's are nixers to me, you understand that? Side jobs. A little side job, yeah?"
"You can't even do your main job," Logan clapped back at McGregor, who hasn't fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. "How you gonna do a side job?"
Signed with the WWE, it was a clever comeback from Paul. In the UFC, Conor McGregor has yet to make his, initially scheduled to make his return at UFC 303 last summer against Michael Chandler. However, a broken pinky toe would take McGregor out of the fight altogether.
Dana White Drops New Update on Conor McGregor’s UFC Return, Logan Paul Rumors
UFC CEO Dana White recently said he expects McGregor to fight again by this upcoming fall, also denying rumors of a boxing match between their biggest star and Logan Paul.
